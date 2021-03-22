Parts of Cape Cod seeing spike in COVID-19 cases

Then there’s neighboring Yarmouth, where the positivity rate for the same two-week period was 5.88 percent, out of 1,615 tests processed, per the state stats.

In Barnstable, the positivity rate for the 3,954 tests adminstered between Feb. 28 and March 13 was 7.49 percent, compared to a statewide rate of 1.3 percent, according to the website.

Parts of Cape Cod have seen a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, according to data posted to the state’s official mass.gov website.

Officials in both towns say they’re monitoring the situation closely.

“COVID-19 cases are rising again in the Town of Barnstable, please help keep our community safe!” the town said in a strongly worded statement posted to its official Facebook page on Friday. “Follow the protocols. #MaskUp. #KeepYourDistance. #WashYourHands. Help Stop the Spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask or face covering. Always wear a mask or face covering when you can’t stay 6 feet away from others. You could have COVID-19, have no symptoms, and still infect other people. Masks can help prevent the spread of the virus. Masks protect other people.”

Officials have sounded a similar note in Yarmouth.

Advertisement

“The Yarmouth Health Department recently provided a COVID-19 update via a Code Red phone call,” the town of Yarmouth tweeted Monday.

The town included a transcript of the Friday recording that featured the voice of Yarmouth Health Director Bruce Murphy.

“It has been a year since the first COVID case was detected in town,” Murphy said, adding that the town reached the 1,000 case mark Feb. 5, 2021, while as of Friday, the tally had reached 1,243 cases.

“Today the town moved back up to Red, a High Risk community,” Murphy said in the recording, urging residents “as we are now in a third wave, to continue to take precautions; Wear a mask. Avoid gatherings. Wash your hands.”

Advertisement

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.