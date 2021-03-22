Reversing course, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island extends waiver of out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 treatment

Health Insurance Commissioner Patrick Tigue said in a statement to the Globe Monday that he was pleased with BCBSRI’s decision.

After discussions with Governor Dan McKee and the Office of the Health Insurance Commissioner, as well as feedback from its members, the state’s largest health insurer said it will now continue to waive those costs through the duration of the state of emergency.

PROVIDENCE — After sending an email to its 415,000 members last week indicating that it would end its no-cost coverage of treatment for COVID-19 on March 31, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island announced Monday that it has reversed course.

“The company’s willingness to extend the waiver of out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 treatment is the right decision for Rhode Islanders,” said Tigue. “Governor McKee and I continue to urge all commercial health insurers operating in Rhode Island to waive cost-sharing for COVID-19 treatment for the duration of the state of emergency.”

BCBSRI originally reasoned the expiration of the waiver due to “vaccines becoming more widely available.”

However, only about 12 percent of Rhode Islanders have been fully vaccinated, and the majority of residents will not become eligible for an appointment until April 19, when McKee plans to make anyone over the age of 16 eligible.

In addition, COVID-19 vaccines prevent severe illness, hospitalizations and death due to the virus, but the vaccines do not necessarily prevent people from being infected or becoming ill — which means Rhode islanders may still have to seek treatment in the future.

“At Blue Cross, we recognize that even with the availability of vaccines growing, many of our members are facing serious hardships and challenges due to the ongoing pandemic,” said Michele Lederberg, BCBSRI interim president and CEO, in a statement Monday.

Just days after BCBSRI’s email was sent to its members, other health insurers in the state announced that they would continue to full cover expenses related to COVID-19 treatment, including Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island.

When a Globe reporter asked Neighborhood’s chief executive Peter Marino if he thought BCBSRI’s decision to roll back COVID-19 coverage benefits to pre-pandemic levels responsible, Marino said, “We are in a world-wide pandemic.”

“Our focus is on doing what’s right for Neighborhood members and providers,” continued Marino. “Our members and providers should rest assured that Neighborhood values the trust they have placed in us for over 25 years.”

In a statement sent to the Globe by his office, McKee echoed Tigue’s sentiments to all commercial health insurers operating in Rhode Island, and said the state will continue to work for “equitable testing, vaccine access, and COVID-19 treatment statewide.”

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.