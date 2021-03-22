School staff, teachers in Providence teachers get displacement notices

PROVIDENCE — The Providence School Department has notified 270 staff, mostly teachers, that they will need to apply for different jobs this spring as a result of ending one-year positions and failing to meet certification requirements.

The US Justice Department has ordered the school district to hire more English as a second language teachers after it found rampant deficiencies in the way the Providence schools educate students who do not speak English proficiently, the Providence Journal reported.

Tenured staff will remain employed with the district next year but their titles or duties may change.