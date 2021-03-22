Stranded dolphins rescued from Wellfleet Harbor

They responded to the first stranding on Wednesday and used a boat to herd five dolphins out of Wellfleet Harbor, she said.

“We’ve actually been quite busy,” said Misty Niemeyer, the stranding coordinator for the IFAW marine mammal rescue and research team.

Volunteers and staff from the International Fund for Animal Welfare rescued stranded dolphins in Wellfleet four times over a span of five days.

“Unfortunately they all came back in on Thursday morning,” she said in a telephone interview.

One dolphin died before the rescuers arrived on scene. The remaining four female dolphins were taken out of Chipman’s Cove in Wellfleet Harbor and then released from Herring Cove in Provincetown, she said.

On Saturday the IFAW team returned to Wellfleet to conduct another rescue and took two stranded dolphins — one male and one female – to Herring Cove where they were released back into the water, she said.

The most recent rescue happened on Sunday, when the IFAW team responded to help six stranded dolphins at Duck Creek in Wellfleet Harbor, she said.

“They were all alive, but one died before our team arrived on scene,” she said. “It’s a very common stranding spot for us. The mud is very deep and thick. It was a bit of a difficult extraction for our team.”

The five dolphins that survived were taken to Provincetown and released from Herring Cove like the others, she said.

She said a seventh dolphin was spotted at Jeremy Point in Wellfleet, but it’s unclear what happened to it. “Hopefully it got out of there,” she said.

Niemeyer said the dolphins that were rescued were common dolphins, which can grow to up to 8 feet long and weigh as much as 400 pounds. The vehicle that the IFAW uses can fit up to nine dolphins, she said.

Dolphins can get stranded for a variety of reasons, but it appears that the geography, underwater topography, and tidal fluctuations of Cape Cod make it a prime spot for it to happen, she said.

“Basically Cape Cod is a hotspot for strandings,” she said. “We get a quarter of all [live strandings] in the United States. It’s pretty significant.”

If anyone sees a whale, dolphin, or seal stranded on Cape Cod they can contact the IFAW marine mammal rescue hotline at 508-743-9548. For more information, visit ifaw.org/strandings.





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.