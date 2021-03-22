Two hikers from Mass. who died in Acadia National Park identified

Two hikers from Rutland, Mass. who were found dead in Acadia National Park in Maine Saturday have been identified by authorities.
Wayne Beckford, 28, and Kassandra Caceres, 30, appeared to have fallen about 100 feet from an ice covered cliff on Dorr Mountain, according to a press release from the National Park Service. Their bodies were discovered by searchers late Saturday morning.
Officials said Beckford and Caceres arrived in Bar Harbor on Tuesday and were last heard from Thursday around noon. During a cell phone conversation with her family Caceres had mentioned being interested in hiking Cadillac Mountain, and a search was initiated Friday after the couple failed to return to their vehicle and check out of their hotel as scheduled, officials said in the press release.
Advertisement
Officials said a US Coast Guard helicopter equipped with thermal imaging technology was used to search the north and east sides of Dorr Mountain and Cadillac Mountain without success and a ground search began Saturday morning. Their bodies were recovered on Saturday by National Park Service rangers working with volunteers from Mount Desert Island Search and Rescue and a helicopter from the Maine Forest Service, the press release said.
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.