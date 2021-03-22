Two hikers from Mass. who died in Acadia National Park identified

Two hikers from Rutland, Mass. who were found dead in Acadia National Park in Maine Saturday have been identified by authorities.

Wayne Beckford, 28, and Kassandra Caceres, 30, appeared to have fallen about 100 feet from an ice covered cliff on Dorr Mountain, according to a press release from the National Park Service. Their bodies were discovered by searchers late Saturday morning.

Officials said Beckford and Caceres arrived in Bar Harbor on Tuesday and were last heard from Thursday around noon. During a cell phone conversation with her family Caceres had mentioned being interested in hiking Cadillac Mountain, and a search was initiated Friday after the couple failed to return to their vehicle and check out of their hotel as scheduled, officials said in the press release.