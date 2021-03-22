Two Lawrence residents killed in crash on I-93 in New Hampshire

Two people from Lawrence were killed in a crash on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire on Monday morning.
The crash occurred on I-93 south in the town of Windham, N.H., just south of Exit 3, according to a statement from the New Hampshire State Police.
State troopers and the Windham Fire Department responded to the crash at approximately 4:56 a.m. and found that the two victims — 23-year-old Lesley Martinez Velazquez and 31-year-old Sasha Peralta — had been ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries, police said.
State police determined that the 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee they were driving in had veered across the highway, broke through the guardrail, and rolled down an embankment. Speed and alcohol allegedly appear to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation, police said in the statement.
Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to contact Trooper Edward Perciballi at Edward.M.Perciballi@dos.nh.gov or 603-223-6172.
