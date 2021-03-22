Two Lawrence residents killed in crash on I-93 in New Hampshire

Two people from Lawrence were killed in a crash on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire on Monday morning.

The crash occurred on I-93 south in the town of Windham, N.H., just south of Exit 3, according to a statement from the New Hampshire State Police.

State troopers and the Windham Fire Department responded to the crash at approximately 4:56 a.m. and found that the two victims — 23-year-old Lesley Martinez Velazquez and 31-year-old Sasha Peralta — had been ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries, police said.