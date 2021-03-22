Astra-Oxford vaccine prevents 79 percent of COVID-19 cases, US data show

The Covid-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford was 79% effective in preventing the disease in a U.S. clinical trial, paving the way for the shot’s potential approval.

An independent data safety monitoring board identified no safety concerns, the company said Monday. The shot was also 100% effective at preventing severe disease and death in the first data from a study of more than 30,000 volunteers.

The findings should go some way to bolstering confidence in the product after confusion over its true efficacy and the best dosing regimen has impacted take-up. The vaccine has faced numerous setbacks, most recently over supply issues and possible side effects. A shortfall in deliveries to the European Union has put Astra at odds with the bloc and led officials to oppose exports of the shot from the region as they seek to hold the company to account.