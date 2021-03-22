Healey says she thinks COVID-19 vaccine should be mandatory for State Police corrections officers

Healey told “Greater Boston” hosts Jim Braude and Margery Eagan that she was not answering the question from a legal standpoint, but “as a matter of what’s right, practical, and common sense.”

Healey’s comments came after The Boston Globe reported last week that 30 percent, or nearly 850 members, of the State Police have not been vaccinated despite being eligible as first responders under the first phase of the state’s vaccination distribution plan. Healey said she thinks the number has increased since those figures were recorded, but did not cite updated state data.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said Monday she thinks COVID-19 vaccinations should be mandatory for state workers like prison guards and State Police employees.

“If you’re going to sign up for public work and receive a paycheck from the taxpayers of this state who have sacrificed and lost so much … I’m thinking too of our small businesses, the whole economy, the devastation of our communities, the devastation to communities of color, the heartache, think about the deaths, dozens and dozens in so many nursing homes around the state,” Healey said. “You can’t get a vaccination? It’s irresponsible.”

Massachusetts established three State Police vaccination sites for troopers and other first responders during the earlier stage of the rollout. As of March 12, 2,002 of 2,847 eligible State Police employees, including civilians, had received at least one dose at one of the department clinics in Framingham, Plymouth, or Chicopee, according to data released in response to a Globe request.

Healey said she also has concerns about corrections officers refusing the vaccine when they are coming into and out of prisons and encountering a captive population.

“If you’re going to sign up to be a corrections officer you need to do what’s required,” Healey said, adding that there are exceptions for those who have medical conditions that preclude them from being able to get vaccinated.

“But it can’t be because you don’t believe in vaccines,” she said. “That is part of your job, and if you’re unable to do it and safely take care of those who are incarcerated and captive and can’t control what is coming into and out of the prison, then I think they ought to be looking for another line of work. Do your job.”

Healey is viewed among the Democratic Party as a potential gubernatorial candidate in 2022. Ben Downing, who has already launched a campaign for governor, said in an interview with the State House News Service last week that COVID-19 vaccines should be mandatory for State Police and teachers.

Matt Stout and Dasia Moore of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.