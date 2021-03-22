1,103 confirmed cases, 27 deaths, and 32,582 vaccinations: See today’s new COVID-19 data from Mass.

The total number of shots administered amounted to around 91.2 percent of the 3,236,230 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The number of new vaccinations was smaller than on Sunday, when 56,305 were reported.

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 32,582 to 2,952,347, state officials reported Monday.

The total shots administered included 1,866,948 first shots and 1,012,342 second shots of the two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer.

It also included 73,057 shots of the one-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 1,085,399.

Advertisement

Massachusetts is in the midst of a high-stakes campaign to vaccinate 4.1 million adults in an effort to bring an end to a pandemic that has wracked the state for a year.

The department, in a separate report, announced 1,103 new confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing the state’s total to 580,683. The department also reported 27 new confirmed coronavirus deaths, bringing the state’s total to 16,558.

The DPH said 27,341 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 603 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

The DPH also reported that 36,869 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 18.04 million. New antigen tests were completed for 1,555 people, bringing that total to 621,032.

The DPH reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 2.0 percent.

The department said the rate would be 3.4 percent if the effect of college testing programs — in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases — is factored out.

Advertisement

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.