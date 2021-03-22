Mayor Marty Walsh expected to be confirmed as labor secretary

Walsh, who was a favored candidate of organized labor groups like the AFL-CIO, is a friend of the president's and has a long background in unions. He rose to prominence in Boston through the building of trade unionsafter dropping out of college early in his life to work in construction.

WASHINGTON - Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is expected to be confirmed Monday by the Senate as labor secretary, taking the reins of an agency that is central to President Joe Biden’s worker-friendly agenda.

During a mostly amicable confirmation hearing, he was asked repeatedly by senators on the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee about disparities for women and people of color on issues like unemployment during the pandemic, on wages and earnings, and health care.

"We are dealing with a system of systemic racism that we have to continue to address," Walsh said during the hearing. "It's not simply just throwing fancy words out there, but in policies, but it's actually doing the work, rolling up our sleeves."

Walsh has supported labor policies like the PRO Act - an ambitious proposal to update labor laws and give workers more ability to organize at work that the House passed last year. And he's also supported efforts to raise the minimum wage.

He will inherit a Labor Department navigating a complicated economic and public health crisis, with an estimated 18 million workers collecting unemployment and others who have left the workforce since last year. He will also oversee agency decisions about the proper level of safety compliance necessary for workplaces during the pandemic. Walsh will also face other challenges that predate the pandemic, such as the hot-button issue of how to regulate contract and gig work.

Under President Donald Trump, the agency passed rules that exempted a large number of workers from the paid sick leave requirements in the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and issued strict guidelines for unemployment insurance payouts to gig and self-employed workers that labor advocates and workers saw as restrictive.

Its workplace safety division, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, has drawn particular ire for doing little to enforce safety standards for workplaces during the early days of the crisis - the worst occupational health crisis in modern times.