Change the system that allowed for 76 COVID-19 deaths at Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke

Responsibility for those deaths has been confined to two former officials at the home, former superintendent Bennett Walsh and Dr. David Clinton, the former medical director, who have both pleaded not guilty to criminal neglect charges ; and to Francisco Ureña, the secretary of veterans services, who resigned . Now we know from Mark Pearlstein, the attorney appointed by Governor Charlie Baker to investigate the matter, exactly why the circle of accountability was so small. Speaking publicly for the first time last week, Pearlstein told a legislative oversight committee that Baker wanted to know “What happened? Why did it happen?” and set no limits on scope. But, citing timing issues, Pearlstein limited official responsibility to judgments made “during the COVID tragedy.” As he told lawmakers “to the extent our focus was answering the questions the governor posed, we didn’t see a basis for determining whether other people had failed in their duties.”

A year ago this week, coronavirus hell broke out at the state-run Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke. When it ended, at least 76 veterans were dead of COVID-19 .

In essence, accountability was limited to those who made the very bad decision to combine two locked dementia units with veterans who were well with those who had COVID-19; and to those deemed slow to respond to the ensuing health care crisis. Except for Ureña, Baker and his administration were left off the hook for bad decisions that put the wrong person in charge of the facility, and kept him there. As Pearlstein also acknowledged during his testimony, “There was a long and rich history of problems and dysfunction” at the Soldiers’ Home. But when it came to official accountability, that “long and rich history” was ignored. Yet in that history lie the real answers to Baker’s questions: What happened and why?

Advertisement

What happened was that Walsh, a person with no experience or background in long-term care, got the top job at the Soldiers’ Home. His appointment involved a convoluted hiring process that included the facility’s board of trustees. During his testimony, Pearlstein said that Ureña and Mary Lou Sudders, Baker’s secretary of Health and Human Services, also signed off on Walsh’s hiring. According to William M. Bennett, who was serving as Walsh’s lawyer, the hiring process also included an interview with Baker; and Baker sent Walsh a congratulatory note when he got the job.

Advertisement

The formal letter of appointment sent to Bennett Walsh from the Health and Human Services department. HANDOUT

Walsh’s management style contributed to serious staffing and morale problems, which were known to Sudders. An executive coach was brought in to deal with Walsh’s alleged anger management issues, but little beyond that was done to address staff concerns. A position that was supposed to go to someone with the experience that Walsh lacked was never filled. When the coronavirus came calling, those factors, plus a muddy chain of command that already existed between Holyoke and Boston, contributed to the crisis.

Walsh clearly made mistakes. Yet on March 27, he did formally request National Guard assistance in an email to Ureña, which was also copied to other state officials, including some who worked for the executive Office of Health and Human Services. During the hearing, state Representative Michael Finn of West Springfield asked about the email chain and why Walsh’s request was turned down. “The request for National Guard medical resources was untethered to any description of the rapidly deteriorating situation,” Pearlstein said.

Advertisement

Yet it seems that if someone in charge of a facility like the Soldiers’ Home is asking for the National Guard, at a time when the state is being shut down because of a health crisis, someone on the other end of the request should be clearly designated to find out why. That speaks to deep systemic flaws, and during his testimony, Pearlstein suggested that “other investigative agencies with a broader scope, including this committee, could take a more panoramic view.”

In February, the Baker administration filed a $400 million bond bill to finance construction of a new Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke. Last fall, the governor also appointed three new trustees, one of whom was since named as the new chair of the board. The trustees are reportedly close to naming a new superintendent for the facility.

That’s a start, but it’s not enough to fix all that was wrong at the Soldiers’ Home. The “panoramic view” the Pearlstein admits he did not provide is still needed. Now, it’s up to the legislative oversight committee to deliver it.

Joan Vennochi can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.