How to build a living laboratory

Adobe/Globe Staff

Greater Boston, and New England beyond it, has the potential to become the Longevity Hub: a world-leading driver of innovation for aging populations. Improving aspects of later life, however, can have cascading effects. It’s hard to address one facet without affecting others. At the neighborhood scale, for instance, it’s hard to think through improvements to affordable housing without also considering what that will mean for transportation — and, in turn, what changes in transportation will mean for accessibility. Similarly, at the individual scale, it’s difficult to boost someone’s nutrition — say, via a smart fridge — without also considering the impacts on their privacy and cybersecurity, to say nothing of their health. And so on.