For Janey, ‘acting’ should mean action

Kudos for the article on Boston’s soon-to-be Acting Mayor Kim Janey (“Daughter of Roxbury, now history-maker,” March 14). “Acting” applied to any political position implies powerlessness. A truncated term and lack of a proven, broad constituency. I hope Janey ignores the “acting” and instead demonstrates that she functions as a fully empowered mayor. How will she deal with the shark pool of often competing stakeholders who have honed aggressive political tactics, along with the currying of favor, to a high art. They will expect to walk all over her. Here’s hoping she will be strong enough, and clever enough, to call them out. And “act!” (In Gloucester we have a fabulous, strong mayor, a woman, who followed on the heels of a series of male mayors. And Gloucester is a tough town.)