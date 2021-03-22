Together we can — and do

Alex Beam’s column (”Gimme credit!,” Opinion, March 19) serves as a reminder to give credit where it is due. But where is that?

Yes, the former president deserves some of the credit for Operation Warp Speed. But then so does his predecessor’s administration for funding Moderna’s mRNA work to the tune of $25 million in 2013 and $125 million in 2016.

But why stop there? Many people performing many jobs over the course of human history have worked together to accomplish many miraculous objectives in far more fields than just biotechnology. There’s the story about President Kennedy asking a janitorial worker at a NASA site during the Apollo program why he was working late, to which the man replied that he was helping to put a man on the moon. And he was correct.