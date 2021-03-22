After slow start, top-seeded North Carolina State cruises past 16th seed North Carolina A&T in women’s NCAA Tournament

N.C. State (21-2) was making its fourth straight tournament appearance and 26th overall, but earned a No. 1 seed for the first time. N.C. State will face the South Florida-Washington State winner on Tuesday night in the Mercado Region,

Jada Boyd scored 15 of her 18 points in the second half and top-seeded North Carolina State overcame a slow start to beat 16th-seeded North Carolina A&T, 79-58, on Sunday in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament in San Marcos, Texas.

RIVER WALK REGION

Baylor 101, Jackson State 52 — Moon Ursin scored a career-high 24 points and second-seeded Baylor routed Jackson State in San Antonio.

All-American NaLyssa Smith added 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting and had 10 rebounds for the Bears (26-2). They will face Virginia Tech on Tuesday.

Keshuna Luckett led the 15th-seeded Tigers (19-6) with 15 points.

Virginia Tech 70, Marquette 63 — Elizabeth Kitley had 23 points and seventh-seeded Virginia Tech built a big lead and held off 10th-seeded Marquette in San Marcos.

Kitley also had 8 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 blocks for Virginia Tech (15-9).

Van Kleunen led Marquette (19-7) with 18 points.

Tennessee 87, Middle Tennessee 62 — Rennia Davis had 24 points and 14 rebounds and No. 3 seed Tennessee used a dominant second half to beat 14th-seeded Middle Tennessee in Austin.

Rae Burrell scored 22 points and Jordan Walker had 9 points and 14 rebounds for Tennessee (17-7). The Vols outrebounded the Blue Raiders (17-8), 56-21.

Tennessee will face Michigan in the second round.

Anastasia Hayes scored 26 points for Middle Tennessee.

Michigan 87, Florida Gulf Coast 66 — Leigha Brown scored 28 points, including 17 straight for sixth-seeded Michigan, and the Wolverines beat 11th-seed Florida Gulf Coast in San Antonio.

Big Ten player of the year Naz Hillmon finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Wolverines (15-5).

Kierstan Bell had 25 points for Florida Gulf Coast (26-3). The Eagles have won 15 in a row.

Kentucky 71, Idaho State 63 — Rhyne Howard and Chasity Patterson scored 14 points apiece and fourth-seeded Kentucky beat 13th-seeded Idaho State in San Antonio.

Blair Green added 10 points for the Wildcats (18-8). They will play Iowa in the second round.

Diaba Konate led the Big Sky champion Bengals (22-4) with 16 points.

Iowa 87, Central Michigan 72 — Freshman Caitlin Clark, the nation’s leading scorer, had 23 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists and fifth-seeded Iowa beat 12th-seeded Central Michigan in San Antonio.

Monika Czinano also scored 23 points for Iowa (19-9).

Micaela Kelly had 23 points for Central Michigan (18-9).

Syracuse 72, South Dakota St., 55 — Emily Engstler scored 18 points and made three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and No. 8 Syracuse pulled away from No. 9 South Dakota State for a win in Austin.

Syracuse led, 50-48, to open the fourth quarter before Englstler struck from long range on consecutive baskets for the Orange and Syracuse slowly pulled away from there. Her third from long range took two bounces on the rim before falling in to put Syracuse ahead, 66-52, with 3:19 to play.

Engstler made four of Syracuse’s 12 3-pointers. The Orange (15-8) had five players score in double figures in a methodical offense that produced points from everywhere. Senior guard Tania Mangakahia scored 11 to go with seven assists.

Paiton Burckhard scored 17 for South Dakota State (21-4).

ALAMO REGION

Oklahoma State 84, Wake Forest 61 — Natasha Mack had 27 points and 15 rebounds in eighth-seeded Oklahoma State’s victory over ninth-seeded Wake Forest in San Antonio.

Mack was 13 of 22 from the field for Oklahoma State (19-8). Ja’Mee Asberry added 18 points with four 3-pointers.

Christina Morra led Wake Forest (12-13) with 18 points.

Oklahoma State will face the Stanford-Utah Valley winner.

HEMISFAIR REGION

Georgia Tech 54, Stephen F. Austin — Lorela Cubaj recovered from a scary fall to score 14 points, including the go-ahead free throws in overtime, and fifth-seeded Georgia Tech came back from a 17-point halftime deficit to turn back 12-seed Stephen F. Austin in San Antonio.

The Yellow Jackets’ first opening-round victory since 2012 sends them to a Tuesday matchup versus the winner of fourth-seeded West Virginia and No. 13-seed Lehigh.

Cubaj grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked four shots for Georgia Tech. Lahtinen also scored 14 points and Kierra Fletcher added 11 points and nine rebounds.

Brittingham scored 16 points with 13 rebounds for the Ladyjacks (24-3), who had a 19-game win streak snapped. Stephanie Visscher added 14 points and 10 rebounds.