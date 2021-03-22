A Dodgers fan had a billboard placed next to Fenway Park thanking Boston for Mookie Betts

After months of working on approval and art work design, Soto flew to Boston and unveiled the billboard Monday. Located on top of Sal’s Pizza on Brookline Ave, the blue billboard reads, “Dear Boston, Thank you for Mookie Betts. Sincerely, Dodger Fans & @pantone294.”

Soto, the CEO of Pantone 294 in Los Angeles, found a vacant billboard within his budget located directly across the street from Fenway Park. He knew it was the perfect way to relay the message.

When Mookie Betts blasted a home run in the eighth inning of Game 6 of the World Series, effectively sealing a title for the Dodgers last fall, Alex Soto decided it was time to officially thank Boston for trading the superstar outfielder to Los Angeles.

“It’s all fun and games,” said Soto. “We just wanted to say thank you. We know everyone here in Boston loves Mookie as well. So we just wanted to make sure that we have something in common. We all appreciate Mookie Betts.”

Pantone 294 is a Los Angeles-based company that organizes fan road trips across the country to watch the Dodgers play. Soto, who was at Globe Life Field to watch LA clinch its first World Series title since 1988, said Boston is his second-favorite city behind Los Angeles and calls the Red Sox his American League team.

Soto walked the Freedom Trail this weekend and ventured to Fenway Park at 2 a.m. Monday to document the installation for his blog. But a delay pushed the unveiling back to 12 p.m.

He reiterated that he means no harm by the billboard, which will be up for the next 30 days. The Red Sox’ open the season at home on April 1.

“The billboard looks good seeing it in person,” said Soto. “There’s a lot of blue and there are brick buildings around it so the blue really sticks out. We just want to say thank you for Mookie.”

