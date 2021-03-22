Eduardo Rodríguez not sharp Monday, but just seeking strength in runup to opener

“Throughout the week, it’s not that he was hurt, but he didn’t look great,” Cora said. “You hit a wall throughout. That’s part of spring. We let him face the lineup once and finish up in the bullpen. We just took care of him and now he’s ready for the next one.”

Eduardo Rodríguez didn’t have his best stuff Monday afternoon in a 10-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. He pitched just two innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and a pair of walks. Rodríguez tossed 45 pitches, then completed his remaining two innings in an up and down bullpen session.

The key for the Red Sox and Rodríguez is to get to the regular season. Rodríguez’s next Grapefruit League start on Saturday will be his last before taking the ball April 1, Opening Day, against the Baltimore Orioles. Rodríguez said he’s looking forward to that moment, his first Opening Day start.

“It feels really good,” Rodríguez said. “It feels amazing. To have the chance after all those legends that have pitched on Opening Day, it feels really good to be a part of it.”

For Rodríguez, with a 2.63 ERA in three starts, there isn’t much left to prove this spring. In 13⅔ innings of work, Rodríguez has 15 strikeouts. He’s proven he still has the stuff that made him such a pivotal piece of the Sox’ 2019 rotation. The 2021 season will be the real test for Rodríguez, which is why he’s so focused on continuing his progression before he takes the ball in a regular-season game.

“[The rest of spring is about] building up my strength,” Rodríguez said. “Building on my pitch count and working on my command. You see the last start was really good. Today was a little struggle. So, it’s something that I have to keep working on.”

Choice between Chavis and Arroyo

When Michael Chavis was asked a couple of weeks back what he had to do to make the team, he gave a profound one-word answer: “Perform.”

Entering spring training, it appeared as if Chavis would be the odd-man out given the additions of utility men Marwin Gonzalez, Danny Santana, and Kiké Hernández, and outfielder Franchy Cordero. With Christian Arroyo out of options, Chavis’s case for making the squad was even more bleak.

However, after Cordero contracted COVID-19 and missed a chunk of spring training, and Santana contracted a foot infection that has set him back considerably, the door remained cracked for Chavis.

It helps, too, that he’s performing.

Chavis belted his sixth homer of the spring Monday, going 1 for 4. In 47 spring plate appearances, Chavis is hitting .302 with a .362 on-base percentage, 10 RBIs, and a 1.129 OPS.

Arroyo has made huge strides this spring and continues to play well also. He hit his third Grapefruit League homer Monday, going 2 for 3 with a walk and four RBIs. Arroyo is batting .300 with an .899 OPS and .550 slugging in 43 plate appearances. The production from both is making for an interesting battle.

“It’s fun to watch and that’s what it’s all about, right? Both are doing an amazing job,” Cora said. “We’re moving them around the infield and they are getting at-bats.”

It’s unlikely that Cordero makes the Opening Day cut considering where he is in his progression, keeping a spot on the roster for Chavis and Arroyo to start. Soon, though, the Sox will have to make a decision.

“That’s the beauty of having a solid team, a complete team,” Cora said. “You have to make tough decisions, and whatever decision we make is for the benefit of the team and obviously for the organization, but it doesn’t mean that this guy is a lot better than the other one. It’s just a matter of what fits right now.”

Loose threads

Cordero played his first game in the field Monday, going 1 for 2 with a walk while playing left. The plan is for him to have an off day Tuesday to see how he feels, and play in the Sox’ night game Wednesday against the Orioles . . . Hirokazu Sawamura pitched a clean inning of relief, striking out a batter while allowing just one hit and issuing a walk . . . The Red Sox announced single game tickets for April games will go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday. The pricing will be dynamic, starting at the 2020 individual game price and fluctuating based on demand and other variables, including date, opponent, and weather conditions. The team noted such a model “is consistent with current practices implemented by the majority of Major League Baseball teams and throughout other leagues,” and that they’ve used it on Green Monster and standing-room tickets since 2014.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.