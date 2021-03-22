Kyrie Irving to miss Nets’ road trip to tend to family matter

Brooklyn has already been playing without fellow All-Star Kevin Durant because of a strained left hamstring but has won 15 of its last 17 games.

The Nets said Monday that the former Celtic would not accompany the team for games Tuesday at Portland, Wednesday at Utah or Friday at Detroit.

NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving will miss the Brooklyn Nets’ three-game road trip this week while dealing with a family matter.

Irving missed seven games in January after leaving the team for personal reasons. He didn't specify the reason for that absence, though he did say there was “family and personal stuff” going on.

Giannis out

Two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has a sprained left knee and won’t play in the Milwaukee Bucks’ game Monday night against the Indiana Pacers.

The NBA’s injury report lists Antetokounmpo as out for the game due to the knee issue.

Antetokounmpo played 34 minutes Saturday and had 26 points, 15 assists and eight rebounds in a 120-113 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. His 15 assists matched a career high.

The 6-foot-11 forward has averaged 28.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 9.8 assists during the Bucks’ current six-game winning streak. He had a stretch of three consecutive triple-doubles during that streak.

Over his last six games, Antetokounmpo is shooting 59% from the field, 44% from 3-point range and 80% on free-throw attempts.