Loyola Chicago reaches Sweet 16 with upset of top-seeded Illinois in Midwest Region

A hard habit to break for these Ramblers. And a classic case of nun-and-done for the Illini.

The Ramblers, with their superfan, Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt watching on from a private suite, befuddled a powerful Illinois offense to return to the second weekend three years after their last magical run to the Final Four.

INDIANAPOLIS — Cameron Krutwig delivered a 19-point, 12-rebound masterpiece and eighth-seeded Loyola Chicago (26-4) led No. 1 Illinois in a wire-to-wire upset in the Midwest Region, 71-58, as the Ramblers sent the Illini home to Champaign as the first top seed bounced from this year’s NCAA men’s tournament.

“We just executed, played our game and controlled the game from the start,” said Krutwig, a 6-foot-9-inch senior and third-team All-American. “Nobody was really doing anything out of body or out of mind. We just stuck to the game plan.”

Illinois (24-7) earned top seeding for the first time since its own Final Four run in 2005, but fell behind by 14 in the first half and never got within striking range. The Illini committed 16 turnovers and scored 23 points fewer than their season average. A team that lives for easy buckets in transition got two fast-break points.

Illinois’ 7-foot second-team All-American Kofi Cockburn finished with 21 points on 7-for-12 shooting, but worked hard for every shot against the pestering presence of Krutwig and Co.

Loyola guards Lucas Williamson (14 points) and Keith Clemons (two steals), kept first-team All-American Ayo Dosunmu from ever finding his comfort zone. He finished with nine points, 11 under his season average. Illini guard Trent Frazier went 1 for 10 for two points.

Syracuse 75, West Virginia 72 — Jim Boeheim and his Syracuse Orange are going to the Sweet 16.

Buddy Boeheim, the coach’s son, scored 25 points and Joe Girard added 14 points with seven assists and six rebounds as the 11th-seeded Orange held on to beat third-seeded West Virginia in the Midwest Region. Boeheim had six of the Orange’s 14 3-pointers.

Sean McNeil led West Virginia with 23 points, hitting seven 3s.

The game featured two of the winningest coaches in Division I history. It was Boeheim’s 982nd career win, 82 more than the Mountaineers’ Bob Huggins.

It will be Boeheim’s 19th trip to the round of 16 in his 45 seasons at his alma mater.

Baylor 76, Wisconsin 63 — Davion Mitchell scored 16 points and spearheaded a dominant defensive first half, helping top-seeded Baylor avoid another NCAA Tournament upset.

“We really pride ourselves on just making things hard for other teams, giving ball pressure, not making them feel comfortable, making them keep dribbling the ball and not being able to look,” Mitchell said. “I think we definitely are getting back to ourselves.”

The Bears (24-2) found their defensive groove in the first half against Wisconsin, looking every bit a Final Four favorite not long after Illinois became the first No. 1 seed to bow out of the bracket.

Led by Mitchell’s never-give-an-inch style, Baylor made Wisconsin’s senior-heavy lineup uncomfortable with its athleticism and all-out defensive effort.

“They went small and were switching everything and made it difficult for us to do what we want to do,” Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said. “I give credit to Baylor for forcing us away from what we wanted to do.”

The Badgers (18-13) showed a bit of fight after being backed into an 18-point corner, rallying to within seven midway through the second half behind D’Mitrik Trice (12 points).

The Bears answered the run with a dash of more D to reach the Sweet 16 for the fifth time under coach Scott Drew. They’ll get Villanova or North Texas next.

“There is no book, there is no guarantee how you’re going to come back, when you’re going to come back and if you’re going to be able to make it far enough to where it can pay off,” Drew said. “Right now, I think defensively the last two games we’re a lot better than we were prior to them.”