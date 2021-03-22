Mets turn 4-6-3 triple play against Astros

The Mets completed a rare spring feat on Monday, turning a 4-6-3 triple play in the sixth inning of their 5-4 loss to the Astros. With the bases loaded and no outs, Jose Altuve hit a looping line drive to second base, where José Peraza picked the ball out of the air just before it hit the dirt. Peraza flipped to Wilfredo Tovar to catch Myles Straw off second base, then Tovar threw across to Brandon Drury to cut down a retreating Jason Castro . The Mets haven’t turned a triple play in a regular-season game since 2014, when Lucas Duda took advantage of an aggressive Yasiel Puig baserunning mistake to finish off a 6-4-3-2 play in a game against the Dodgers. Monday’s triple play was of the more conventional 4-6-3 variety … Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen is being evaluated for soreness in his right forearm and might not be ready for the start of the regular season on April 1. The 25-year-old Gallen said he first felt the injury when he was jammed during batting practice about 10 days ago. He said he can feel it when he throws his curveball. Gallen, who was scratched from his scheduled start on Monday, said he got an MRI and an X-ray on Sunday and doctors were still evaluating the results. He said he still felt good physically and hopes this is just a minor setback … The Texas Rangers have another potential long-term elbow issue with a late-inning reliever they hoped to count on in a rebuilding season. One-time closer José Leclerc has returned to Texas because of right elbow soreness. General manager Chris Young said the club won’t know how long Leclerc will be out until after he is examined by team physician Dr. Keith Meister . The 22-year-old reported the soreness after a recent spring training outing.

The National Hockey League announced that, as a result of two Montreal Canadiens Players entering the NHL’s COVID Protocols Monday, the team’s game Monday night against the Edmonton Oilers will be postponed. The decision was made by the League’s, NHLPA’s and Club’s medical groups. The League will provide a further update Tuesday.

Advertisement

Colleges

Trivigno of UMass wins Walter Brown Award

After helping lead the UMass men’s hockey team to the program’s first Hockey East championship Saturday, junior forward Bobby Trivigno was named the Walter Brown Award winner Monday as New England’s top American-born college player. Trivigno, from Setauket, N.Y., had 10 goals and 20 assists for a Hockey East-leading 30 points, including two goals and four assists in the Minutemen’s postseason tournament run. Trivigno edged BC’s Matt Boldy and Spencer Knight, Quinnipiac forward Odeen Tufto, and American International defenseman Brennan Kapcheck for the award, given by the Gridiron Club of Boston. “I think Bobby singlehandedly elevated our team to a championship level,” said UMass coach Greg Carvel. “He’s far and away our best forward and he’s a tremendous leader. Our team just followed his lead all year. He’s completely deserving of this award.” … Northeastern sophomore defenseman Michael Kesselring signed a three-year entry-level deal with the Edmonton Oilers. Kesselring, a native of New Hampton, N.H., was selected by the Oilers in the sixth round of the 2018 NHL draft. He had seven goals and six assists plus 49 blocked shots in 54 games with the Huskies. “Michael made tremendous strides this season and we thank him for the contributions he made to our program,” said NU coach Jim Madigan. “We wish him all the best in pursuing his professional goals.”

Advertisement

UNC’s Kessler will transfer

North Carolina freshman basketball player Walker Kessler plans to transfer. The 7-footer announced his decision in a social media post Monday. That came three days after the Tar Heels’ season ended with a loss to Wisconsin in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Kessler said he was honored to have played for the Tar Heels, adding: “Gratitude is all I feel for my teammates, coaches, trainers, administration and staff.” Kessler was a top-25 national recruit who saw the least time in UNC’s rotation of four big men, averaging 4.4 points and 3.2 rebounds. But he came on late with some big performances, including 20 points in a comeback win over Florida State and a near triple-double (16 points, 12 rebounds, 8 blocks) in a win against Notre Dame in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament … Minnesota has picked former player and assistant Ben Johnson to be the new head men’s basketball coach, according to a person with knowledge of the hire. Johnson will replace Richard Pitino, who was fired after eight seasons and then took the job at New Mexico, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the university had yet to make the announcement. The 40-year-old Johnson was on staff under Pitino with the Gophers for five seasons before spending the last three years at Xavier under Travis Steele.

Advertisement

Miscellany

Advertisement

Volunteers from abroad banned from Olympics

Volunteers from abroad will not be allowed into Japan for the postponed Tokyo Olympics, organizers said. The announcement came two days after Tokyo organizers said they would ban international fans from coming into Japan. Both measures are aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19. Organizers said a limited number of volunteers might be allowed if they have special skills … Forward Nicholas Gioacchini has been restored to the US roster for exhibitions against Jamaica and Northern Ireland after a change in coronavirus restrictions. The 20-year-old from Kansas City, Missouri, plays for the French club Caen. He was on the original roster announced March 17, then was dropped two days later because of protocols in France. The US plays Jamaica on Thursday in Austria, and is at Northern Ireland on Sunday … A surfer who was hailed as a “great warrior” and who hoped to compete in the Tokyo Olympics died after she was struck by lightning while training in El Salvador. Katherine Diaz, 22, the country’s top surfer, was in the water Friday near her home in El Tunco, about 10 miles south of San Salvador, when the weather suddenly changed and lightning struck. Emergency personnel were unable to revive her. She was training for the International Surfing Association’s World Surf Games, a qualifier for Tokyo, scheduled for May in El Salvador. The sport will make its debut in the Tokyo Games.