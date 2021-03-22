Monday’s Red Sox spring training report: Three homers fly in beating Tampa

Breakdown: The Red Sox put on a power display. Up just 3-2 heading into the top of the third, Christian Arroyo and Michael Chavis changed that with a three-run homer and a solo shot, respectively. Bobby Dalbec hit a solo homer of his own in the 5th inning. Eduardo Rodríguez pitched two innings, surrendering two runs (one earned) on three hits, with two walks and a strikeout.

Next: The Red Sox visit the Atlanta Braves in Venice at 1:05 p.m. Tuesday. Garrett Richards is the Sox starter, and Huascar Ynoa will take the ball for the Braves.

