RED SOX 10, RAYS 4

Monday’s Red Sox spring training report: Three homers fly in beating Tampa

By Julian McWilliams Globe Staff,Updated March 22, 2021, 34 minutes ago
Christian Arroyo (right) and Michael Chavis, shown earlier this month, each homered in Monday's Red Sox victory.
Score: Red Sox 10, Rays 4

Record: 11-8-1

Breakdown: The Red Sox put on a power display. Up just 3-2 heading into the top of the third, Christian Arroyo and Michael Chavis changed that with a three-run homer and a solo shot, respectively. Bobby Dalbec hit a solo homer of his own in the 5th inning. Eduardo Rodríguez pitched two innings, surrendering two runs (one earned) on three hits, with two walks and a strikeout.

Next: The Red Sox visit the Atlanta Braves in Venice at 1:05 p.m. Tuesday. Garrett Richards is the Sox starter, and Huascar Ynoa will take the ball for the Braves.

