New Patriot lineman Henry Anderson recalls brutal workout he was put through by Nick Caserio

Anderson and the former Patriots director of personnel first crossed paths in 2015 at Stanford’s pro day when Caserio put draft hopefuls through the paces.

And that’s just fine with the new Patriots defensive lineman.

There will not be a Foxborough reunion for Henry Anderson and Nick Caserio .

It was one of the more exhaustive days Anderson ever remembers.

“That pro day still haunts me,” Anderson said Monday, his first meeting with the media since signing a two-year deal worth up to $7 million last week.

“I just about passed out on the field I was so tired,” said Anderson. “That was the most exhausted I’ve ever been in my life. He put us through the wringer.’'

That was the only predraft contact Anderson had with the Patriots, who acknowledged he “wasn’t super highly touted coming out of college, so I didn’t have a ton of interviews.”

He ended up going to the Colts in the third round and spent three seasons in Indianapolis. He played the last three years with the Jets, who released him earlier this month. He wasn’t unemployed long.

Anderson, who projects to play at the end of the line to help set the edge against the run, said he’s played pretty much every spot on the defensive line. He’s always enjoyed watching the Patriots operate and said the fit appears to be natural.

“Their base [defense] is a 3-4, which I’ve been comfortable in,” he said, explaining why he is excited to play in New England. “That’s what I’ve played my entire career, and all throughout college, that’s the scheme I was in. So, I’m comfortable in a 3-4, and then just throughout my career, I’ve been asked to do a lot of different things across the line of scrimmage. I think that I should fit well in the scheme, and Coach [Bill] Belichick is one of the great defensive coaches, defensive minds in the history of the league, so it’s a great chance to play for a coach like that.’'

Really happy to be here

Jalen Mills could hardly believe his eyes.

The Patriots new defensive back was getting the lay of the land from the team nutritionist in the Gillette Stadium cafeteria when he was caught off guard.

“I’m about to walk out and I just hear, ‘Hey Jalen,’ ” Mills said Monday. “So, I turned around and it’s Coach, right? In my mind, I’m saying, ‘OK, this is Coach.’ But it really didn’t click that it was Coach Belichick. So, he’s just talking to me, telling me, ‘Happy to have you. Glad for you to be here. I’m excited for you to be here.’ ’’

At least that what Mills thought Belichick was saying. He was a little star struck.

“I literally turned my back to him and I screamed out loud, ‘This is Coach Belichick,’ “ said Mills.

Well, that’s the family friendly version. Mills actually slipped in an expletive but Belichick was nonplussed.

Mills turned back around and said, “I don’t want to disrespect you, but Coach, you’re a legend to me. I’m happy to be here.”

According to Mills, Belichick responded, “Same, man. Happy for you to be here. Can’t wait to get going and coach you up.”

Mills said he’s excited about the possibility of playing multiple roles in the secondary and that Belichick said Mills’s versatility was one of the things that attracted the club to the player.

Flying start for Bourne

Kendrick Bourne is already busy running fly patterns.

The Patriots new receiver is back in Southern California after completing a cross-country flight to sign his new contract and pick up his playbook in Foxborough last week.

His plan now is to work out with quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who is hosting a “Patriots West” throwing camp this week. Bourne also is planning a trip to Atlanta to work with Cam Newton, especially if organized team activities are canceled again this season because of COVID-19 concerns.

Bourne, who said the Patriots quarterback situation didn’t play a big role in his decision to sign on, received the invite to California from Stidham via Instagram and also FaceTimed with Newton after agreeing to terms.

“I believe in Cam Newton at the end of the day,” said Bourne. “I think he’s going to ball out [in 2021].”

The four-year veteran and former 49er said he was surprised to hear from the Patriots a week ago, but things progressed quickly.

He was excited about the reception he received in Foxborough, calling Belichick “super cool” and team owner Robert Kraft “super nice.’'

Chung a pillar of program

The Patriots officially acknowledged the retirement of Patrick Chung, who called it quits last week, wrapping up an 11-year career in which he won three Super Bowls.

He was always one of Belichick’s favorite players and the coach’s praise was effusive.

“Patrick Chung is a special person and player, one of the pillars of our program and truly in the upper echelon of the many greats I have had the privilege to coach,” he said. “… Pat’s combination of toughness, intelligence and versatility was exceptional, and it enabled him to perform more roles than most any player I have ever seen … Pat was everything a coach

