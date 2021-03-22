No. 13 Wright State stuns No. 4 Arkansas in women’s NCAA tournament

Baker scored 26 points to help the Raiders (19-7) become the first No. 13 seed to beat a No. 4 since 2012.

Angel Baker made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 29.1 seconds left, and No. 13 Wright State beat No. 4 Arkansas, 66-62, Monday in Austin, Texas, in the biggest upset so far in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament.

Chelsea Dungee had 27 points for Arkansas (19-9).

Belmont 64, Gonzaga 59 — Belmont freshman Destinee Wells had 25 points and seven assists, and the 12th-seeded Bruins earned their first victory ever in the women’s NCAA Tournament in San Marcos, Texas. Belmont (21-5), which had been 0-5 in the NCAA Tournament, plays No. 4 seed Indiana in the second round Wednesday in the Mercado Region. Jill Townsend had 17 points for Gonzaga (23-4).

Alabama 80, North Carolina 71 — Jordan Lewis had 32 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, helping Alabama to the victory. It was a triumphant return to the NCAAs for the Crimson Tide, who were playing their first game in the tournament since 1999. Hannah Barber had 14 points for Alabama (17-9), and Jasmine Walker finished with 13. Stephanie Watts led North Carolina (13-11) with a season-high 29 points, hitting seven 3-pointers.

Northwestern 62, UCF 51 — Lindsey Pulliam scored 25 points to lead seventh-seeded Northwestern to the school’s first women’s NCAA Tournament victory in 28 years in San Antonio. Northwestern (16-8) is in the tournament for the first time since 2015 and just the third time since 1993, when the Wildcats beat Georgia Tech before falling to Tennessee in the second round. The Knights (16-5) sustained a huge blow midway through the second quarter when they lost second-leading scorer Diamond Battles to what appeared to be a right knee injury. Masseny Kaba led UCF with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Maryland 98, Mount St. Mary’s 45 — Ashley Owusu had 20 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists, helping Maryland to the victory in San Antonio. Diamond Miller added 19 points for second-seeded Maryland (25-2), which will take a 14-game win streak into a second-round game with seventh-seeded Alabama in the Hemesfair Region on Wednesday. Chloe Bibby had 13 points and 11 rebounds. Michaela Harrison, Aryna Taylor and Bridget Birkhead each scored 8 for Mount St. Mary’s (17-7).

Georgia 67, Drexel 53 — Jenna Staiti scored each of her 19 points in the second half, helping Georgia overcome a slow start in San Antonio. Que Morrison had 11 points, 12 rebounds and a career-high 8 assists for the Bulldogs (21-6). Hannah Nihill led Drexel (14-9) with 22 points, going 2 of 7 from 3-point range. Keishana Washington, the Dragons’ second-leading scorer, was held to 7 points on 2-of-12 shooting.

Indiana 63, VCU 32 — Grace Berger scored 13 of her 20 points in the first half, and No. 4 seed Indiana held 13th-seeded VCU to 22.8 percent shooting in San Antonio. Ali Patberg had 17 points for Indiana (19-5), and Mackenzie Holmes finished with 14 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 blocks. Chloe Bloom and Sam Robinson each scored 8 points for VCU (16-11).

Arizona 79, Stony Brook 44 — Aari McDonald scored 20 points and Trinity Baptiste had 18, sending Arizona to the runaway win in San Antonio. Cate Reese scored 16 points for the third-seeded Wildcats (17-5), who will take on 11th-seeded BYU on Wednesday. Asiah Dingle scored 14 points for the Seawolves (15-6), who shot 29 percent from the field and turned it over 25 times.

Stanford 87, Utah Valley 44 — Kiana Williams became Stanford’s career leader in made 3-pointers with a big night at home in San Antonio Sunday. With her parents in the stands at the Alamodome in her hometown, and telling her teammates that she wants to play at home as long as possible, Williams scored 20 points with six 3s as the top-seeded Cardinal overwhelmed tourney first-timer Utah Valley in the opening round. Lacie Hull added 12 points while 10 different players scored and 10 had rebounds for Pac-12 champion Stanford (26-2), the No. 1 overall seed for the first time since 1996. Josie Williams had 18 points to lead Utah Valley (13-7),