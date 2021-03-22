Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne is already gameplanning with his new quarterbacks

His plan now is to work out with quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who is hosting a “Patriots West” throwing camp this week. Bourne is also planning a trip to Atlanta to work with Cam Newton, especially if organized team activities are canceled again this season because of COVID-19 concerns.

The Patriots’ new receiver is back in Southern California after completing a cross-country flight to sign his new contract and pick up his contract in Foxborough last week.

Bourne, who said the Patriots quarterback situation didn’t play a big role in his decision to sign on, received the invite to California from Stidham via Instagram and also FaceTimed with Newton after agreeing to terms.

“I believe in Cam Newton at the end of the day,” said Bourne. “I think he’s going to ball out [in 2021].”

The four-year veteran and former 49er said he was surprised to hear from the Patriots a week ago, but things progressed quickly.

He was excited about the reception he received in Foxborough, calling coach Bill Belichick “super cool” and team owner Robert Kraft “super nice.”

