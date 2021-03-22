Robert Kraft explains why the Patriots went on a big spending spree in free agency

After as busy a week in free agency as the Patriots have ever had, Robert Kraft spoke with longtime NFL insider Peter King about the state of the team.

“We had the second or third-most cap room at the start of free agency,” Kraft told King. “This year, instead of having 10 or 12 teams competing for most of the top players, there were only two or three. And in my 27 years as owner, I’ve never had to come up with so much capital before.”

As King pointed out, Kraft’s Patriots committed almost the same amount of money in guaranteed contracts to free agents in the last week as the longtime owner did when he bought the team in 1994 ($175 million).