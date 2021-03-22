Robert Kraft explains why the Patriots went on a big spending spree in free agency

After as busy a week in free agency as the Patriots have ever had, Robert Kraft spoke with longtime NFL insider Peter King about the state of the team.
“We had the second or third-most cap room at the start of free agency,” Kraft told King. “This year, instead of having 10 or 12 teams competing for most of the top players, there were only two or three. And in my 27 years as owner, I’ve never had to come up with so much capital before.”
As King pointed out, Kraft’s Patriots committed almost the same amount of money in guaranteed contracts to free agents in the last week as the longtime owner did when he bought the team in 1994 ($175 million).
Advertisement
“It’s like investing in the stock market,” Kraft explained. “You take advantage of corrections and inefficiencies in the market when you can, and that’s what we did here. We’ll see. Nothing is guaranteed, and I’m very cognizant of that. But we’re not in the business to be in business. We’re in this business to win.”
Whether or not the Patriots’ moves in free agency work out remains to be seen. The offseason is also far from finished, with the draft still to come in April.
One notable quote from Kraft came in a moment of self-reflection, as he acknowledged how times have changed for the Patriots.
“I do remember we always made fun of the teams that spent a lot in the offseason,” Kraft added. “So we know nothing is guaranteed, and I’m very cognizant of that.”
Read more
- Free agency analysis: Patriots didn’t win enough in 2020, so they’re buying a new team
- Here are all the players the Patriots have acquired this offseason
- Sullivan: Cam Newton can still play, and here’s why re-signing him is a good move
- It’s time to play general manager: Test out our free-agency simulation tool
- Rob Gronkowski re-signs with Buccaneers, will help Tom Brady run it back
- Joe Thuney, a stalwart on the Patriots’ offensive line, signs $80 million deal with Chiefs