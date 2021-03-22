Texans star QB Deshaun Watson accused of sexual assault amid new batch of civil lawsuits

The latest filings bring the number of suits by women accusing Watson of sexual misconduct to 13. Attorney Anthony G. Buzbee said during a news conference Friday in Houston he was planning, at that point, to file 12 lawsuits in all against Watson and had spoken to at least 10 other women making similar allegations.

The new allegations come amid a set of six additional civil lawsuits filed Monday in US District Court in Harris County, Texas. The woman is described as offering bodywork and stretch therapy services. She accuses Watson of “grabbing [her] buttocks and vagina, touching her with his penis and trying to force her to perform oral sex on him.”

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is accused of sexual assault by a woman in a lawsuit filed Monday, as the allegations against him continue to mount.

Buzbee also said Friday he would submit materials to the Houston Police Department. He said in a social media post over the weekend that he would turn over affidavits and evidence Monday to the police and prosecutors and would request that a grand jury be empaneled to consider criminal charges.

Watson has not been charged with any crimes. He denied the initial allegations, saying that he rejected a settlement offer before the first lawsuit was filed. His attorney, Rusty Hardin, said Friday the allegations were “meritless.” Hardin said Friday he would review the case before making more detailed comments about the “numerous, evolving allegations from Mr. Buzbee.”

The NFL has said that it has opened an investigation of Watson under its personal conduct policy.

Draft to be held in-person

The NFL Draft is back to being an in-person event. The league announced plans for a live event in downtown Cleveland April 29 to May 1. Fans and a “select number” of draft-eligible players will attend.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will announce teams’ selections from the draft stage in Cleveland, league spokesman Brian McCarthy wrote on Twitter, adding: “Bring the boos.”

The NFL also said that teams’ coaches, general managers and others involved in the selection process will be permitted to gather in a draft room, either at teams’ facilities or elsewhere, with proper coronavirus protocols in place.

Last year’s NFL Draft was conducted entirely virtually amid the pandemic. The live event scheduled to be held in Las Vegas was canceled. Coaches and GMs worked from home remotely. Goodell announced teams’ picks from his basement.

That draft broadcast drew praise afterward, and the NFL said Monday it will incorporate some of the elements of last year’s event into this year’s draft broadcast by having additional players participate remotely from their homes. The draft is to be televised by ESPN, ABC and the league-owned NFL Network.

Signings

The Raiders showed their confidence in center Andre James by giving him a three-year contract less than a week after trading away starter Rodney Hudson. The Raiders gave James the new deal with hopes he will fill the void created by the trade of three-time Pro Bowler Hudson. NFL Network reported that the deal is worth $12.5 million with about $6 million guaranteed. James was eligible to be a restricted free agent in 2022 and an unrestricted free agent the following season before this deal … The Steelers are bringing back defensive lineman Chris Wormley on a two-year deal … The Titans agreed to terms with cornerback Kevin Johnson, outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi and offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo.

