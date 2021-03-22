Tickets for Red Sox games in April go on sale Thursday

The Red Sox announced that single-game tickets for April games will go on sale to the general public on Thursday at 10 a.m.
The team is expanding its use of dynamic pricing. Tickets will initially be priced at 2020 individual game prices, and will fluctuate based on demand, the date, number of tickets available, opponent, and weather conditions.
Tickets will be sold in pods of 2 and 4 with a limit of one pod per game for each fan. Tickets for Opening Day on April 1 are not included in the sale to the general public.
Fans will be required to complete a health screening survey on the day of the game. Fenway Park will be divided into five ‘neighborhood zones’, where ticket holders can access the designated gates for entry and exit nearest their seat location. To help reduce contact throughout, fans will be issued a digital ticket through MLB’s Ballpark App, and all ticket scanning will be contactless.
Fans can visit the Red Sox website to review the safety protocols in place at the ballpark, which include mandatory face coverings (except ages two and under), heightened sanitation procedures, reduced contact, and physical distancing. The site will be updated regularly with any changes to these protocols.
