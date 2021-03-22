Tickets for Red Sox games in April go on sale Thursday

The Red Sox announced that single-game tickets for April games will go on sale to the general public on Thursday at 10 a.m.

The team is expanding its use of dynamic pricing. Tickets will initially be priced at 2020 individual game prices, and will fluctuate based on demand, the date, number of tickets available, opponent, and weather conditions.

Tickets will be sold in pods of 2 and 4 with a limit of one pod per game for each fan. Tickets for Opening Day on April 1 are not included in the sale to the general public.