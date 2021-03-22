UMass forward Bobby Trivigno named Walter Brown award winner

After helping lead the UMass men’s hockey team to the program’s first Hockey East championship Saturday, junior forward Bobby Trivigno was named the Walter Brown Award winner Monday as New England’s top American-born college player.
Trivigno, from Setauket, N.Y., had 10 goals and 20 assists for a Hockey East-leading 30 points, including two goals and four assists in the Minutemen’s postseason tournament run.
Trivigno edged BC’s Matt Boldy and Spencer Knight, Quinnipiac forward Odeen Tufto, and American International defenseman Brennan Kapcheck for the award, given by the Gridiron Club of Boston.
“I think Bobby single-handedly elevated our team to a championship level,” said UMass coach Greg Carvel. “He’s far and away our best forward and he’s a tremendous leader. Our team just followed his lead all year. He’s completely deserving of this award.”
Trivigno, who played high school hockey at Shattuck Saint Mary’s in Minnesota, was a first-team All-Hockey East selection, posting a plus-17 plus-minus rating, the highest among the 16 forwards and defensemen named semifinalists for the Walter Brown Award.
He was also named Hockey East tournament MVP after UMass defeated UMass Lowell, 1-0, in Saturday’s championship. The Minutemen (16-5-4) earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will play Friday against Lake Superior in Bridgeport.