UMass forward Bobby Trivigno named Walter Brown award winner

After helping lead the UMass men’s hockey team to the program’s first Hockey East championship Saturday, junior forward Bobby Trivigno was named the Walter Brown Award winner Monday as New England’s top American-born college player.

Trivigno, from Setauket, N.Y., had 10 goals and 20 assists for a Hockey East-leading 30 points, including two goals and four assists in the Minutemen’s postseason tournament run.

Trivigno edged BC’s Matt Boldy and Spencer Knight, Quinnipiac forward Odeen Tufto, and American International defenseman Brennan Kapcheck for the award, given by the Gridiron Club of Boston.