Dave Chappelle to perform at Foxwoods with rapid COVID testing at the door

The Chappelle dates will mark the first antigen-testing-at-the-door shows at Foxwoods in Mashantucket, Conn. Representatives of the Connecticut venue were unable to confirm whether they’ll be the first in New England. In mid-December, a concert in Barcelona made international headlines for field-testing some pre-concert antigen technology with a crowd of 500 music-lovers.

To catch the show, ticket-holders just need to pass rapid antigen tests administered at the door. And, obviously, everyone will need to keep their masks on. It’s actually all very 2021.

Nope, this isn’t a story from 2019. Comedian Dave Chappelle will indeed perform two nights of live stand-up at Foxwoods.

Advertisement

Tickets go on sale at noon on March 26 for Dave Chappelle and Friends June 25 and 26 at The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino. They are priced $99 to $349. It’s worth remembering that Chappelle shows tended to sell out in a matter of minutes before the pandemic.

Here’s how it will work:

Each ticket-holder will receive a mandatory rapid COVID-19 antigen test prior to entering the venue. Vaccinated guests are not exempt. No information was available on whether tests would involve nasal swabs. If someone in your group tests positive, you and your whole crew will be sent home, with tickets refunded. If your entire group is negative, everyone can go inside wearing masks. The house will be at full capacity at 3,600.

Also, the touch-free event is mobile-entry only. If you purchase tickets through Ticketmaster, the mobile ticket will show up on the Ticketmaster app. If you purchase through Foxwoods, tickets will be emailed to you.

After that, all phones must go inside Yondr pouches, which remain locked but in your possession for the duration of the show. The pouches are there to prevent audience members from recording and sharing Chappelle’s original material. The Grammy winner, Emmy winner, and recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor has insisted on Yondr for all shows since 2015, according to the New York Times.

Advertisement

For details, visit www.foxwoods.com/dave-chappelle

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. She tweets @laurendaley1.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twiiter @laurendaley1.