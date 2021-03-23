Biden to nominate antitrust expert to FTC

President Biden will nominate Columbia Law School Professor Lina Khan to the Federal Trade Commission, arming the agency with an antitrust expert who rose to prominence by warning about the power of dominant technology companies. The White House on Monday announced Biden’s intent to nominate Khan to the five-member agency. He has yet to pick a permanent head of the commission. Khan’s selection for the FTC and the hiring of Columbia Law School’s Tim Wu as a White House adviser signal Biden is prepared to pursue a more interventionist antitrust agenda in which officials are quicker to challenge mergers and instances of market power by dominant companies. Khan’s confirmation would place at the top of US competition policy circles a proponent of breaking up technology giants to protect competition in digital markets. She is at the forefront of a school of antitrust thinking that says the traditional playbook for policing mergers and anticompetitive conduct is failing to do its job. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TRAVEL

TSA continues to screen more than 1 million a day, as flying rebounds a bit

More than 1.5 million people streamed through US airport security checkpoints on Sunday, the largest number since the pandemic tightened its grip on the United States more than a year ago. It marked the 11th straight day that the Transportation Security Administration screened more than 1 million people, likely from a combination of spring break travel and more people becoming vaccinated against COVID-19. Airline executives say they have seen an increase in bookings during the last few weeks. However, passenger traffic remains far below 2019 levels. The TSA said Monday that it screened about 1.54 million people on Sunday, which appeared to be the largest number since March 13, 2020. It was more than triple the 454,516 people that TSA reported screening on the comparable Sunday a year ago, and the seven-day rolling average of screenings has doubled since Feb. 1. Still, the number of people passing through airport checkpoints Sunday was about one-fourth below the number on the closest Sunday in 2019. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

FINANCE

Black leaves Apollo months sooner than expected

Leon Black, the Wall Street billionaire who appeared to be a main client of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, is stepping down as chief executive officer of Apollo Global Management Inc. months ahead of schedule. Black’s departure from that role had been announced in January, though the firm said at the time that he would leave by July 1. A statement Monday confirmed his immediate exit from the position as well as the chairmanship he’d been expected to keep. It’s an abrupt turn for Black, 69, a Wall Street legend who built Apollo into one of the most fearsome — and profitable — names in American finance. He cited unspecified health issues for himself and his wife in announcing his exit. Black and Apollo have been dealing with the fallout from his extensive links with convicted sex offender Epstein, which brought unprecedented scrutiny and unsettled clients and shareholders. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

OPIOIDS

Nevada settles with McKinsey for $45m

Nevada has struck a $45 million settlement deal with McKinsey & Company for the global consulting firm’s role in advising opioid makers how to sell more prescription painkillers amid a national overdose crisis. The western state reached the deal after sitting out a multistate settlement with McKinsey announced in February. The hard bargaining has allowed Nevada to win a settlement that’s three and a half times larger than the average settlement with other states. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

RETAIL

Ralph Lauren to change clothes dying to reduce water consumption

Ralph Lauren Corp. seeks to drastically reduce water waste by changing the way it dyes clothes. The retailer plans to start the new method that will reach 80 percent of its solid cotton products by 2025 — a major undertaking for a company that sells millions of polo shirts, T-shirts, and blue jeans each year. The first phase, which cuts water use by 40 percent, involves a textile treatment developed by Dow. The process lets the material absorb color more easily with the company’s existing equipment, lessening water and energy use. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Ikea’s French subsidiary, executives go on trial for allegedly spying on employees, customers

Ikea’s French subsidiary and several of its former executives went on trial Monday over accusations that they illegally spied on employees and customers. Trade unions reported the furniture and home goods company to French authorities in 2012, accusing it of collecting personal data by fraudulent means and the illicit disclosure of personal information. The unions specifically alleged that Ikea France had paid to gain access to police files that had information about targeted individuals. Ikea France denied spying on anyone, but Sweden-based Ikea fired four executives in France after French prosecutors opened a criminal probe in 2012. One accusation alleged that Ikea France used unauthorized data to try to catch an employee who had claimed unemployment benefits but drove a Porsche. Another says the subsidiary investigated an employee’s criminal record to determine how the employee was able to own a BMW on a low income. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

COFFEE

Nespresso to introduce touchless coffee machines for post-pandemic offices

Nestle wants to get in on the back-to-office push with new Nespresso machines for COVID-protected workplaces, without turning its back on coffee drinkers who’ve grown attached to their home devices during months of lockdowns. The maker of Nespresso and Nescafe is set to reassure virus-wary office workers with a new generation of touchless coffee machines, while a rollout of new products seeks to win over those looking to spice up their at-home coffee consumption. The contactless machines can be controlled via smartphone and are being distributed globally, with introductions in Russia and China in coming weeks, David Rennie, head of Nestle’s coffee brands, said in an interview. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

WORKPLACE

Microsoft to start bringing back workers to headquarters later this month

Microsoft will begin bringing workers back to its suburban Seattle global headquarters on March 29 as the tech giant starts to reopen more facilities it largely shuttered during the coronavirus pandemic. In a post Monday on the company’s corporate blog, executive vice president Kurt DelBene said Microsoft has been monitoring local health data and decided it can bring more employees back to its Redmond, Wash., campus. DelBene said workers will have the choice to return to headquarters, continue working remotely, or do a combination of both. More than 50,000 people work at the company’s headquarters campus in Redmond, 15 miles east of Seattle. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

COFFEE

Starbucks to cut emissions, water use

Starbucks set targets to cut emissions and conserve water in the production of coffee it buys from farmers as it seeks to achieve its goal to store more carbon than it emits. The Seattle-based company will take steps including distributing climate-resistant trees, working with growers to cut fertilizer use, and restoring at-risk forests in key coffee areas. It may also buy carbon offsets to bridge the gap in areas where it can’t reduce emissions, ensuring supplies of unroasted coffee are carbon neutral by 2030. It also plans to conserve 50 percent of water in coffee production by then. — BLOOMBERG NEWS