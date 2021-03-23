Boston Scientific to pay $2.8 million to Massachuetts in multi-state settlement over surgical mesh devices

Attorney General Maura Healey announced on Tuesday that Massachusetts will receive $2.8 million as part of a multi-state settlement with Boston Scientific Corp.
The Marlborough-based medical device manufacturer is paying the fee, which is part of a $188.6 million settlement with 47 states, to resolve allegations about deceptive marketing for its surgical mesh devices.
“This company’s deceptive marketing practices put profits over the safety and well-being of patients,” said Healey in a press release. “Along with a nearly $3 million payment to Massachusetts, this settlement requires that the company make significant reforms to ensure its practices conform with the law going forward.”
The mesh devices, which are implanted in the pelvic floor, are used to treat common health conditions in women. Healey’s office said “millions of women were implanted with the devices and thousands of women are alleged to have suffered serious complications resulting from these devices.”
As part of the settlement, Boston Scientific will reform its approach to marketing the product, as well as how it trains its sales and marketing staff.
