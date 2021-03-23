Boston Scientific to pay $2.8 million to Massachuetts in multi-state settlement over surgical mesh devices

Attorney General Maura Healey announced on Tuesday that Massachusetts will receive $2.8 million as part of a multi-state settlement with Boston Scientific Corp.

The Marlborough-based medical device manufacturer is paying the fee, which is part of a $188.6 million settlement with 47 states, to resolve allegations about deceptive marketing for its surgical mesh devices.

“This company’s deceptive marketing practices put profits over the safety and well-being of patients,” said Healey in a press release. “Along with a nearly $3 million payment to Massachusetts, this settlement requires that the company make significant reforms to ensure its practices conform with the law going forward.”