City tells Fenway Park street vendors they can open on April 1

“None of us slept and we were calling each other.... We were a mess,” one vendor told the Globe on Monday.

The vendors were devastated last Friday when they received a two-sentence e-mail from the permitting office of the Boston Public Works Department, informing them they couldn’t reopen until at least June due to “COVID concerns.”

The City of Boston reversed course Tuesday morning and decided to allow Fenway Park street vendors to sell food from their pushcarts as of opening day, April 1.

The vendors quickly sought legal action, tapping local attorney Glen Hannington, who represented the group in 1998 when there was an attempt to squash Fenway street vending altogether. Hannington, like he did 23 years ago, said he was ready to seek legal action to make sure the vendors could start working on April 1, the day of the first home game.

Advertisement

Hannington worked with City Councilor Michael Flaherty, who intervened on behalf of the vendors to reach a resolution.

“After speaking to the Red Sox and city officials, the decision was reversed,” said Flaherty. “Common sense prevailed and controversy was averted... I was happy to weigh in.”

The last-minute decision reminded Hannington of the situation in 1998: When then-mayor Tom Menino stepped in and orchestrated a last-minute deal for the street vendors, Hannington was in his driveway headed to the courthouse to file a lawsuit.

“[The city] made the right decision,” said Hannington, referring to the Tuesday reversal. “Mayor Menino stepped in 23 years ago, and Mike Flaherty stepped in today.”





Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.