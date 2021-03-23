3 places we supported this week

At first glance it is a no-frills pizza/sub/ice cream shop across the street from the Squantum Elementary School. But it is so much more than that.

This is the kind of neighborly place that shelters the kids inside on freezing days when the bus is late. Owner Carmine Apostolico was born in Salerno, Italy, and still greets customers with a friendly “Buon giorno.” When he came to America, he met Quincy girl Kelly Clarke and together they opened Carmine’s Cafe 22 years ago.

Their place is old-fashioned and passionate about food. Everything is made fresh. There is no restaurant website. No delivery service, and no credit cards.

Carmine Apostolico of Carmine’s Cafe in Squantum serves pizzas, subs, homemade desserts, and more. Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff

Home-cooked Italian specials are listed daily on a blackboard. The best sellers are the chicken pot pie and the chicken Parmesan, but my favorites include the turkey gobbler, and the ham and cheese focaccia sandwiches topped with roasted red peppers. Fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies and tiramisu are good choices for dessert.

Prices are reasonable, portions are a good size, and the food is always delicious. Call ahead and pickup is at a side window where there are also a few outside tables.

After the 2018 World Series win, Red Sox reliever Joe Kelly sat at a communal table with his young son, chatting amicably with the neighbors. It’s mostly frequented by locals and visiting construction workers.

Best bet is the eggplant rollatini special: Thin slices of eggplant perfectly cooked in homemade tomato sauce with fresh basil, mozzarella, Parmesan, and ricotta cheese, it comes on a bed of linguine and includes warm garlic bread.

The secret ingredient?

“A lot of love,” says Carmine.

Carmine’s Cafe, 69 Huckins Ave., Quincy, 617-479-4404. Entrees and large subs $10, desserts $4.75, cheese pizza $12.

STAN GROSSFELD, Associate Editor

Yuk gae jang from Koreana in Cambridge Clea Simon

KOREANA RESTAURANT

For my wife and me, Friday night means Korean takeout, and for the last decade or so, that’s meant Koreana in Cambridge. Every week, without variation: steamed shumai, yuk gae jang, bibimbap, bulgogi. It’s standard Korean restaurant fare — the yuk gae jang a super-spicy beef and scallion soup; sliced pork bulgogi “barbecue” in soy and chile paste marinade (served by Koreana with a couple of sprigs of cooling steamed broccoli); bibimbap a mix of sautéed beef and vegetables, topped with a fried egg and served with a side of red chile gochujang sauce. All come with banchan side dishes: bean sprouts, fish cakes, kimchi, vinegary greens.

We’ve never gotten tired of this: the warm, seafood-y comfort of the six tender shrimp dumplings, the slurp of clear rice noodles in the yuk gae jang, the tangy-ginger sweet-and-sour of the pork, the beef-vegetable mélange of the bibimbap, mixed thoroughly with serving spoons.

We have, pre-pandemic, occasionally eaten in Koreana’s spacious, comfortable dining room with its big windows looking over the intersection of Prospect Street and Broadway. And, sure, we could order something different. But not for Friday night. The hostess who takes our order over the phone knows us well. “Same thing? OK!”

Koreana Restaurant, 158 Prospect St., Cambridge, 617-576-8661, www.koreanaboston.com. Appetizers $5.95-$13.95, entrees $13.95-$43.95.

JON GARELICK, Multiplatform Editor

The Margherita pizza at Short + Main. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

SHORT & MAIN

I can’t forget the first time I walked into Short & Main in Gloucester, with its dark woods and darker room, the soft glow of light catching the oyster shells embedded in the black stone of its bar top. My wife and I, months away from relocating to the North Shore from Toronto, were in the midst of the emotionally draining process of finding somewhere to live that wouldn’t crush what was left of our children’s spirits, anxious as they were leaving the only home they’d ever known (and hey, us too). Stakes were high. Nerves were frayed. Solace was needed.

We found it that night at Short & Main, in the delicately bubbled crust of one of the finest wood-fired pizzas I’d ever had. We ate two. We contemplated another. We had the kale Caesar instead (good call, carbs-wise; crisp and lemony and anchovied just enough). We drank red wine, inky and deep, and for the first time in a long time, at that bar top, felt really, really good about everything.

Food from Short & Main in Gloucester. Ren Yagolnitzer

If we’ve had a mainstay in our short stretch of time here, Short & Main was it. For our children, too; it’s one of those rare places that manages to be both urbane and kid-friendly at the same time. They’re exceptional folks — it’s a cliche, I realize, but you feel like family every time — who make exceptional food (co-owner Nico Monday is the godson of legendary Chez Panisse chef Alice Waters; he apprenticed there, and learned well). So when the pandemic shut things down, we were on their doorstep within days.

When many of their peers took advantage of outdoor dining last summer, Short & Main never did. This month marks a year of takeout only for a place where convivial togetherness was always on the menu. That hurts, and them more than us. But they never disappoint. We’ve ordered special-occasion takeout more than once (the Mother’s Day meal was exceptional) and do their Wednesday fried chicken or burger nights as often as we can. And there’s always the pizza, perfect as ever; even from a box, for these transplants, it tastes like home.

Short & Main, 36 Main St., Gloucester, 978-281-0044, www.shortandmain.com. Appetizers $12-$13, pizza and main dishes $13-$25, dessert $10.

MURRAY WHYTE, Art Critic

Stan Grossfeld can be reached at stanley.grossfeld@globe.com. Jon Garelick can be reached at jon.garelick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jgarelick. Murray Whyte can be reached at murray.whyte@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TheMurrayWhyte.