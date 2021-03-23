From Bundt to bunnies

The 3D Bunny Cake Pan. HANDOUT

You can count on Nordic Ware, the Minneapolis company that invented the Bundt pan in the 1950s, to add joy to the Easter dessert table. The brand’s line of sculptured bakeware includes the 3D Bunny Cake Pan that creates a three-dimensional two-sided stand-up cake that can be a centerpiece for a spread of confections. The aluminum mold has a 3-cup capacity that allows for a standard recipe or a cake mix. Frost the bunny cake and decorate or glaze, and it might be almost too cute to eat ($22 to $28). The company also offers a 3D Lamb Cake Pan. Available at Kitchen Outfitters, 342 Great Road, Acton, 978- 263-1955, or at nordicware.com.