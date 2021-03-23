Harbor Sweets Easter bunnies with tales to tell

All the Easter bunnies at Salem’s Harbor Sweets have a story behind them. But it’s the netsuke bunny, also called the Moon Bunny, that has the most cultural cache. The set of 12 bunnies are solid milk-chocolate replicas of a netsuke figurine on display at Peabody Essex Museum in Salem. Netsuke are ornamental toggles (rabbits were particularly popular) that were attached to the sashes of men’s kimonos in the 17th century. Now they are beloved artisan novelty items. The chocolate netsuke bunnies sell at Harbor Sweets, the PEM gift shop, and specialty shops around Boston.

Easter is the second busiest time for Harbor Sweets, besting even Halloween and Valentine’s, but not Christmas. Along with a dozen Easter baskets and collections, the “Robert L. Strohecker” is a chocolate, freestanding bunny of note. It’s named after the grandfather of late Harbor Sweets founder Ben Strohecker. Grandfather Strohecker once displayed a 5-foot tall promotional chocolate bunny, which, with its ears, exceeded him in height. Today the 5-ounce, award-winning Strohecker bunny stands at 4¾-inches tall, and contains an inner mosaic of nuts, caramel, and buttercrunch toffee.

Advertisement

The Moon Bunny is a reference to a folklore tale of a virtuous rabbit that lives on the moon making mochi. But here the focus is on great chocolate. The Moon Bunny netsuke chocolates come in either a stately gift box at PEM ($19.95); in cellophane packaging at Harbor Sweets in Salem and Northshore and Burlington malls ($11.75); and other locations like Olive Connection in Brookline, where they’re also available in adorable Bunny and Clyde bags for youngsters ($14.95). Available online at Harbor Sweets and PEM. No matter what, you’re probably going to eat the ears off first.

RACHEL ELLNER