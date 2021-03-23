I’ve been a bully

We are still seeing each other and having sex; he claims he still loves me and can’t stay away, but also cannot get past this. I have been working on my toxic personality and trying to change what ruined the relationship. I was also bullied relentlessly as a child, and my way of dealing was to become a bully myself. I cannot let him go. I also can’t go on this way. He says I’m selfish because I want what I want for me. I don’t know what to do.

Q. I ruined the best relationship I ever had. I am 47 years old and I’ve been divorced twice. When we got together, he was the most emotionally mature, kind, intelligent, patient man I’ve ever known. It was like we were made for each other; we seldom argue. But after two years, he broke up with me out of nowhere. He said it was because early in the relationship, I picked on him in front of my family. This is something my family has always done. We are sarcastic; he claims he has tried to get past it, but that as a child he was a victim of bullying, and he cannot get past resentment toward me even though he tried throughout the relationship to work on it.

— Bully

A. Continue to learn how to be better. Get the help you need (I assume you’re seeking out some kind of therapy).

Do the work without a significant other by your side, at least for now. Stop trying to fix what’s broken in this particular relationship.

Also — and you knew I was going to say this — stop seeing him. He told you he can’t move past your behavior. His whole “but I can’t stay away ... and also let’s have sex!” routine isn’t helping you. It’s not fair, and it’s not healthy. You can let him go, even if you don’t want to. It will be painful, but there might be some relief in moving on.

This is the best relationship you’ve had … so far. Imagine what you could do if you had better tools for communication, and a better understanding of how to leave the bullying and some of the sarcasm behind. In general, I do believe people can work on themselves while in a relationship, but this one is already over. It would be selfish of him to stick around.

— Meredith

READERS RESPOND:

He broke up with you because he can’t get past the sarcasm and yet he’s still willing to sleep with you even though he resents you. I don’t know, he seems pretty manipulative to me. — JONRUNSGRAFTON

^This letter writer needs therapy ASAP and to end this relationship right now. Maybe the letter writer is a bully, but they don’t even recognized that they are being bullied. Kind of a sad letter. — ASH

It’s very strange if he was upset about something 2 years ago, didn’t mention it, but held onto resentment for all that time, unless you continued to be sarcastic. That’s not a sign of someone who is emotionally mature. If you both still love each other, you could go to counseling to try to work on your issues. You should go to individual counseling in any case to get over your past. Otherwise, you should stop seeing him. He also just wants what he wants, which is to have all the benefits of a relationship, while putting nothing into it and continuing to try to make you feel guilty. — LEGALLYLIZ2017

Some people don’t mind being teased. It’s part of their family culture and they can process it without an emotional reaction. Not me. I hate it and I won’t tolerate it. Not in private and certainly not in public. Don’t say something insulting about me then say “just kidding.” Repeatedly. Nope. I’d be done with you, too. Move on and cut off contact until he’s no longer taking up space in your head. — SEENITTOO

This dude would not last five minutes at my mom’s Sunday dinner. — HARRYSTRUMAN

Send your own relationship and dating questions to loveletters@globe.com. Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s “Love Letters” podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.