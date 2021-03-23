A kitchen compost bin you won’t want to hide

Earth Day is April 22, an annual event recognized around the world to show support toward protecting the environment. If you’re mulling over how to start a new earth-friendly habit to mark the day, the company Bamboozle, whose products are made of biodegradable and sustainable bamboo fibers, has created a countertop composting bin that makes it easy to collect fruit rinds, vegetable peels, coffee grinds, along with egg shells and nut shells, tea bags, coffee filters, and more, instead of throwing them in the trash. Turning the scraps into compost cuts down on methane emissions from landfills. The bin is 9 inches high and a bit more than 6 inches wide, and is attractive enough that you won’t want to hide it. The charcoal filter under the lid is a natural deodorizer and keeps smells away. The compost will enrich garden soil, but you can also use it to nourish houseplants. It’s available in three colors: natural, terracotta, and graphite at Crate & Barrel stores and at bamboozlehome.com, where there is a guide on how to compost ($40).

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND