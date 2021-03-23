A Passover cocktail that packs a punch

This weekend, Jews around the world will convene for the Seder, many gathering on Zoom. Again. The traditional meal marks the beginning of Passover, a commemoration of the Israelites’ freedom from slavery in Egypt. There are prayers and songs and we consume ritualistic food and four “cups” of wine. And we talk about plagues. They’re plagues of an antique sort, but considering a plague is all we’ve spoken about for a year, it will be slightly harder to contemplate the night’s cornerstone question: “Why is this night different from all other nights?” (Plus talking over one another on Zoom has become pretty de rigueur, too.)
The Seder, which means “order,” likely carries many memories for anyone who’s partaken his whole life, and for Alon Munzer, a co-owner of Mamaleh’s Delicatessen, in Kendall Square, one prominent reminiscence is his first taste Manischewitz as a young teen. It was merely a drop, but enough to form a lasting memory. The sweet kosher wine has an aroma of Dimetapp and detonates on the palate with notes of purple-Skittles-infused Welch’s Grape Juice. It has all the subtlety of a bite of the symbolic raw horseradish on the Seder plate. But in small measure — extremely small — and mixed with something of much higher alcohol content, it can be quite delightful, as Alon and co-owner Evan Harrison demonstrate in the Pharaoh’s Punch. The cocktail is made with rhum agricole, a spirit distilled from fresh sugarcane juice, which they chose as the base because anything made from grain — which includes all whiskey and some gins and vodkas — is forbidden on the weeklong holiday. Though the wine’s sweetness certainly overwhelms, there’s a slight degree of tartness to it, making it useful as a modifier. “Every cocktail needs a balance of sweet, tart, and fruit, and Manischewitz has that all in one,” Alon notes, much to his own surprise.
Advertisement
Mamaleh’s will be selling Pharaoh’s Punch to-go on their Passover menu. The portion is good for three servings — or one big one, depending on how your Seder is going. They are also in the last hours of their fund-raising campaign for a new Brookline location. Contribute to their page on the brand new platform NuMarket before Wednesday at midnight and your dividends are paid out in monthly credits to spend at the restaurant.
Pharaoh’s Punch
Advertisement
Makes 1 drink
2 ounces rhum Agricole
½ ounce fresh lime juice (or half a lime)
1 ounce Manischewitz Concord Grape Wine
4 ounces AJ Stephans Ginger Beer (or any ginger beer)
1. Pour rhum Agricole, lime juice, Manischewitz into a cocktail shaker over ice. Shake vigorously for 10 seconds. Strain into a highball glass over fresh ice.
2. Top with ginger beer.
3. Spear 3 or 4 Concord grapes or cocktail cherries on a toothpick to garnish.
Adapted from Mamaleh’s Delicatessen
Liza Weisstuch can be reached at liza.weisstuch@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @livingtheproof.
Liza Weisstuch can be reached at liza.weisstuch@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @livingtheproof.