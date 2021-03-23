A Passover cocktail that packs a punch

Created for Passover, Pharaoh's Punch uses traditional Manischewitz wine in a decidedly untraditional fashion. Evan Harrison

This weekend, Jews around the world will convene for the Seder, many gathering on Zoom. Again. The traditional meal marks the beginning of Passover, a commemoration of the Israelites’ freedom from slavery in Egypt. There are prayers and songs and we consume ritualistic food and four “cups” of wine. And we talk about plagues. They’re plagues of an antique sort, but considering a plague is all we’ve spoken about for a year, it will be slightly harder to contemplate the night’s cornerstone question: “Why is this night different from all other nights?” (Plus talking over one another on Zoom has become pretty de rigueur, too.)

The Seder, which means “order,” likely carries many memories for anyone who’s partaken his whole life, and for Alon Munzer, a co-owner of Mamaleh’s Delicatessen, in Kendall Square, one prominent reminiscence is his first taste Manischewitz as a young teen. It was merely a drop, but enough to form a lasting memory. The sweet kosher wine has an aroma of Dimetapp and detonates on the palate with notes of purple-Skittles-infused Welch’s Grape Juice. It has all the subtlety of a bite of the symbolic raw horseradish on the Seder plate. But in small measure — extremely small — and mixed with something of much higher alcohol content, it can be quite delightful, as Alon and co-owner Evan Harrison demonstrate in the Pharaoh’s Punch. The cocktail is made with rhum agricole, a spirit distilled from fresh sugarcane juice, which they chose as the base because anything made from grain — which includes all whiskey and some gins and vodkas — is forbidden on the weeklong holiday. Though the wine’s sweetness certainly overwhelms, there’s a slight degree of tartness to it, making it useful as a modifier. “Every cocktail needs a balance of sweet, tart, and fruit, and Manischewitz has that all in one,” Alon notes, much to his own surprise.