Recipe: Almond torte is a tender, orange-scented cake for the Passover table

Makes one 9-inch round

For the best nutty flavor in this Passover almond torte, toast the almonds before grinding them in a food processor with matzo cake meal and sugar. You can also substitute almond flour for the same amount of whole almonds (8 1/2 ounces or a scant 2 cups); if you use them already ground, do not grind them in a food processor. The baked cake is tender and moist, scented with fresh orange. You can sprinkle the cake with confectioners' sugar just before serving, if you use powdered sugar during Passover (it contains some cornstarch) or leave the top plain. You can make the cake up to 1 day ahead. Cool it completely and cover loosely with foil; leave at room temperature. Serve it at room temperature, with red grapes or berries.

Vegetable oil (for the pan) 1¾ cups (about 8 1/2 ounces) whole raw almonds ¼ cup matzo cake meal 1 cup granulated sugar 4 eggs, separated ¼ teaspoon salt Grated rind of 1 orange 2 tablespoons orange juice ¼ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg Confectioners' sugar, optional (for sprinkling)

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Oil the bottom and sides of a 9-inch springform pan. Line the bottom with parchment paper and lightly oil the paper.

2. In a small baking dish, spread out the almonds. Transfer to the oven and toast for 8 minutes, or until fragrant and lightly toasted; cool.

3. In a food processor, combine the almonds, cake meal, and 1/4 cup of the granulated sugar. Pulse until the almonds are finely ground.

4. In an electric mixer, beat the egg whites and salt until frothy. With the mixer at medium speed, gradually beat in 1/4 cup of the granulated sugar and continue beating until the whites are stiff and glossy. Transfer the whites to a clean bowl, scraping them out of the mixer with a rubber spatula.

5. Add the egg yolks to the mixer bowl. Beat them with the remaining 1/2 cup granulated sugar for 3 minutes, or until the mixture is thick and pale yellow. Beat in the orange rind and juice, and nutmeg.

6. Fold 1/3 of the almond mixture and 1/3 of the beaten egg whites alternately into the yolk mixture. Repeat two times, or until thoroughly blended. Scrape the batter into the pan.

7. Bake the cake for 30 to 35 minutes, or until it is golden and a skewer inserted into the center of the cake is clean when withdrawn. Transfer the cake to a wire rack; leave to cool for 20 minutes. Run a knife around the rim of the cake. Carefully unlatch the sides of the springform. Cool the cake completely on the pan bottom. Transfer the cake to a round platter and sprinkle with confectioners' sugar, if using.

Lisa Zwirn