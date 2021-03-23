Recipe: Make an aromatic rice pilaf with chickpeas and olives for the Passover table

Serves 4

Hearty saffron rice with chickpeas can star as a side on Passover for roast or braised chicken, or stand alone as a meal when topped with a couple of fried eggs. Golden, aromatic saffron is one of the world’s most expensive spices, but its unique flavor merits the investment and it's sold in small packages, which both limits the cost and over-buying. It's got the best flavor when freshly purchased. Start by toasting the threads it in a dry saucepan, then steep them in chicken or vegetable stock. Meanwhile, saute colorful bell peppers and onions, stir in flavor bombs -- olives, pistachios, chickpeas, and raisins -- and simmer until the grains are tender. For brightness, stir in lemon rind and ample parsley at the end.

½ teaspoon saffron 1½ cups chicken or vegetable stock 1 cup basmati rice ¼ cup (1/2 stick) butter ½ red or orange bell pepper, cored, seeded, and chopped 1 small onion, chopped 1 clove garlic, finely chopped Salt, to taste ½ teaspoon paprika 1 tablespoon tomato paste 2 tablespoons golden raisins 2 tablespoons shelled pistachios ¼ cup pitted Kalamata olives, sliced ¼ cup pitted Castelvetrano olived, halved 1 can (15 ounces) chickpeas, drained Grated rind of 1 lemon ½ cup chopped fresh parsley

1. In a small, dry saucepan over medium-low heat, toast the saffron for 2 to 3 minutes, shaking the pan, or until fragrant. Add the stock and turn the heat to medium-high. Bring to a boil and turn off the heat; keep warm.

2. In a fine mesh sieve, rinse the rice with cold water until the water runs clear. Drain well.

3. In a heavy-based flameproof casserole over medium-high heat, melt the butter. Add the bell pepper, and cook, stirring often, for 3 minutes. Add the onion, garlic, and a large pinch of salt. Cook, stirring often, 5 minutes, or until softened.

4. Add the paprika and the tomato paste and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Stir in the raisins, pistachios, olives, chickpeas, and rice. Stir well.

5. Add the warm stock and bring to boil. Lower the heat, cover, and simmer for 15 minutes, or until the rice is tender. Turn off the heat and let the rice stand for 5 minutes.

6. Stir in the lemon rind and parsley. Fluff with a fork, and taste for seasoning. Add more salt, if you like.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick