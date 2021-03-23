Alfresco dining returning to Salem in April

Outdoor dining will be returning to Salem in April. According to city officials, more than 35 restaurants have applied for the required permits to set up alfresco dining areas at their locations.

Under city rules established last year under a program to help restaurants remain in operation during COVID-19, establishments can use parking lots, sidewalks, parking spaces, or other nearby public spaces for seating. City officials are working with restaurants to ensure the outdoor dining spaces are safe, accessible, and compliant with state and local regulations.

The dozens of restaurants that participated in the outdoor dining program in 2020 used jersey barriers, decking, planters, and tents to dedicate exterior dining areas, and portable ramps and other equipment to ensure those areas were accessible.