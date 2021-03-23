Brookline searches for town’s next poet laureate

Other duties include public performances, and outreach to schools and community centers, the statement said.

The poet laureate’s charge is to enhance the town’s cultural life, according to a statement posted to the town website. The position also calls for the laureate to promote appreciation for the literary arts and connect members of the community.

The Brookline Commission for the Arts is searching for the town’s next poet laureate to help energize residents in “the spirit and power of the written word.”

The position is open to Brookline residents with a substantial body of work who have demonstrated a commitment to the community, the statement said. Along with poets, artists who are accomplished in other literary forms, like prose and drama, are encouraged to apply.

There have been three previous laureates of Brookline, according to the town commission on the arts, including Judith Steinbergh, Jan Schreiber, and Zvi A. Sesling.

The position is appointed by Brookline’s Select Board on the recommendation of the arts commission, and the term would run from May 1, 2021 to April 30, 2024. There is also a $1,500 annual stipend, according to the statement.

Applications for the position can be submitted through March 30 and details are available at brooklinearts.org. Candidates should include a letter of interest explaining their vision for the position, a current resume, and a selection of their work.

