Fire destroys preschool under construction in Milton

A massive fire destroyed a soon-to-open, private preschool in Milton on the site of a former function hall and club on Central Avenue.

The cause of the multiple-alarm fire at the Goddard School is under investigation. The school was under construction in a former function hall and one-time club once known as the Milton Hoosic Club, according to town records.

Sunny and Simmi Verna are the owners of the school and were planning to open at some point soon, according to a website for the school and court records. The Goddard School is a national chain of franchises. The Vernas also own a second location in Watertown.