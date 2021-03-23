On her first day as mayor, Kim Janey visits Charlestown school where she was bused

Far more joyful was her return Tuesday morning, when Janey entered Edwards Middle School not as a scared child but as Boston’s first Black mayor and first female mayor . It was her inaugural public event since she became the city’s acting executive Monday night, following the resignation of Martin J. Walsh, who hours earlier was confirmed as US Labor secretary .

This is where she was bused to, sometimes under police escort, from her South End home as part of the tumultuous desegregation of the city’s schools during the 1970s.

Decades earlier, arriving at this squat, brick school building just off Main Street in Charlestown was a source of pain and trauma for acting mayor Kim Janey.

Her presence at that school, where she attended for sixth grade and part of seventh, at this historic milestone in Boston’s history, captured, for Janey, the progress the city she loves has made in her lifetime.

“To be able to see schoolchildren today engaged in their learning and being supported by their teachers, I think it’s really important to show how far we have come as a city and so I wanted to start here,” said Janey, surrounded by a welcoming committee that included Boston Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius outside the school’s main entrance.

After stepping out of a black SUV into the crisp and sunny morning, Janey said the school, which was built in the 1930s and will shutter after this school year ends, “has tough, tough memories for me.”

“But this is a new day in Boston,” she said.

Before touring the school, Janey, a former educational advocate who lives in Roxbury, spoke about what she considered to be the district’s most immediate challenges.

“Right now we want to make sure we are getting schoolchildren safely back in their classrooms with their teachers, with their peers,” said Janey. “We also have to make sure we are making up for time lost in the classroom and so I’ll be working with the superintendent and her team to make sure we do just that.”

The day prior, school officials announced they will seek state approval to delay a return of full-time in-person learning in the district’s elementary schools on April 5. They say they remain committed to bringing students back to classrooms five days a week later in the month.

General education students began returning to classrooms part time this month, with students in preschool through grade 3 arriving starting the week of March 1 and students in grades 4-8 returning starting the week of March 15. High school students are slated to come back starting the week of March 29. Parents will retain the right for the remainder of the school year to have their children learn remotely from home.

After her school visit, Janey said she planned to grab some breakfast en route to City Hall, where she was slated to meet with cabinet chiefs and department heads.

“Lots of calls, lots of Zooms,” she said of the day’s schedule.

Janey became acting mayor because she was serving as City Council president at the time of Walsh’s mayoral departure. She has yet to say whether she intends to join the crowded field of candidates who are running for mayor in this fall’s municipal election.

“It’s still so surreal, it really is,” said Janey of her being mayor.

She said she woke up Tuesday morning, on the first full day of her acting mayoralty, and “felt good.”

“To quote Lizzo, I felt good, I’ll leave it at that, I won’t finish the sentence,” she said with a laugh.

Janey has planned a ceremonial swearing-in at City Hall on Wednesday.

















Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.