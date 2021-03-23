Forest Hills Cemetery is asking people to stay away from a family of owls after an influx of visitors led to complaints.

Weary of people placing tripods on grave plots and blocking roadways with their cars in hopes of spotting the owls, or a dramatic close-up, cemetery officials on Tuesday implored “well-intentioned birders, nature-lovers, and photographers” to steer clear of the area.

A family of Great Horned Owls have drawn camera-toting crowds to Forest Hills Cemetery in recent weeks, and staff are urging visitors to let the nocturnal creatures — and the families going to see loved ones buried nearby — have some peace and quiet.

“This location within the Cemetery has become a place of constant and unrelenting visitation,” officials said in a lengthy Facebook post. “Please help us to protect this family of owls and simply refrain from the desire to visit the nest.”

Advertisement

Janice Stetz, assistant treasurer at Forest Hills Cemetery, said complaints have ranged from grave sites being disrespected, to concerns about the well-being and health of the owls, which have made a home high in a pine tree between a historic part of the cemetery and its contemporary grounds.

“We have actually gotten calls from birding groups saying they have seen birding compatriots yelling at the birds to wake up so they could take a picture,” Stetz said. “People have come to the office and said it’s been a bit too much ... which is why it has come to such a conclusion that we have just said there’s just no visitation at all.”

Stetz said the garden cemetery, founded in 1848, has a security guard who plans to monitor the area and tell people who stop to observe the birds to keep moving.

“They are more than welcome to come see the birds but they just can’t park themselves in that location, because we are an active cemetery,” Stetz said.

Advertisement

According to Mass Audubon, the large birds, which get their name from the tufts of feathers — or plumicorns — that rise from their heads, are year-round residents in Massachusetts and other parts of North America.

“Great Horned Owls are well-equipped predators in the woods of Massachusetts, inhabiting forests of every type and occasionally preying on fare as formidable as skunks and raccoons,” the group’s website says. “Also content to live alongside humanity and eat the squirrels and rats that humanity attracts, Great Horned Owls seem to be doing well for themselves.”

But they could be doing better at their graveyard home. Stetz said the owls have been in that spot in the tree in years past. But visits have picked up this year for a host of reasons, namely the warmer weather and pent-up energy from a long winter indoors.

“I think it’s worse now because of COVID, and more people are out and about and working from home. They are able to go to the cemetery and go look at the owls,” she said. “We have much more visitation this year than prior years.”

She said people have even called from Connecticut, wondering where the owls are located on the cemetery grounds.

Last April, cemetery officials temporarily shut down the scenic grounds to the general public, citing a surge of people seeking an escape from lockdown, according to Universal Hub.

They later updated their policies to prohibit dog-walking, jogging, and biking.

Advertisement

Stetz said people are welcome to enjoy the other 273 acres of cemetery, which features rolling green hills, trees and flowers, and a small lake — but beseeched birders to let the owls be.

“We would like to at least give them the chance to recuperate and get back to their normal rhythm of life,” she said. “We have a zoo across the street if people need to look at animals.”

Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.