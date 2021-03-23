Former Braintree light plant to become mixed-income housing

The town of Braintree is partnering with a private developer to redevelop the former municipal light plant in East Braintree into 44 units of mixed-income housing — with a quarter of them reserved for what is known as “workforce” and middle-income households.

Mayor Charles Kokoros – who announced the $15.4 million plan in his March 1 State of the Town address — said the project also will increase public access to the Monatiquot River waterfront.

The mayor said WinnDevelopment of Boston and Arch Communities of Needham would renovate the Braintree Electric Light Department buildings at 44 Allen St. and erect a new building on the site for the housing, with parking below the buildings.