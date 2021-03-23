Former Braintree light plant to become mixed-income housing

The town of Braintree is partnering with a private developer to redevelop the former municipal light plant in East Braintree into 44 units of mixed-income housing — with a quarter of them reserved for what is known as “workforce” and middle-income households.
Mayor Charles Kokoros – who announced the $15.4 million plan in his March 1 State of the Town address — said the project also will increase public access to the Monatiquot River waterfront.
The mayor said WinnDevelopment of Boston and Arch Communities of Needham would renovate the Braintree Electric Light Department buildings at 44 Allen St. and erect a new building on the site for the housing, with parking below the buildings.
The developers would restore wetlands along the eastern portion of the site, create 54,000 square feet of public open space, and extend the Monatiquot Riverwalk by building a 20-foot-wide wood walkway to link Allen Street on the east to the Starling Boat Co. on the west, he said.
“The redevelopment of this property has been in the works for years and [it] has been vacant since November of 1996,” Kokoros said. “I am happy WinnDevelopment and Arch Communities have come up with a proposal to reimagine this property and provide a benefit for our town and our small business community in The Landing.”
Developers said they expect to begin construction in early 2023.
