Framingham gets grant to design dog park

Framingham’s dogs may soon have a place to run free. The city was recently awarded $23,426 by the Stanton Foundation to design its first dog park, expected to be located within Farm Pond Park.

The funding came through the foundation’s grant program to help municipalities build dog parks. The city will use the funds to design the park and to seek feedback from residents at a public meeting.

The design is expected to be completed this fall. If it is approved by the foundation, the group is expected to fund 90 percent of the costs of construction, according to city officials. The remaining costs would be covered by gifts the city has received for the dog park, and possibly federal Community Development block grant money.