Mass. approves dozens of requests from districts to delay full-time school reopening

He denied requests from six districts because they wanted to keep full-time remote learning for most or all students, or they wanted to continue rotating students in groups between days of remote learning and in-classroom instruction. The state did not identify those districts.

State Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley approved requests from dozens of school districts seeking to delay reopening their schools full time, while also rejecting some, state officials announced on Tuesday.

Riley is planning to scrutinize requests from 10 other districts, including Boston and Worcester, before making a final decision.

Advertisement

“We are pleased that 90 percent of districts will have their elementary schools back fully in-person by April 5, with all elementary schools in the Commonwealth fully in-person by May 3,” Riley said in a statement. “Many school districts have been safely educating students in person since September, and we are thrilled that the remainder of all elementary students will be back in classrooms soon.”

He added, “Bringing all our kids back to school is crucial for their educational progress, emotional and social well-being, and we will continue to work with districts to bring students back ahead of their waiver-approved return dates.”

The decisions came one day after the deadline for districts to file for exemptions from a state edict to resume full-time, in-person learning in kindergarten through grade 5 by April 5. The state is still accepting requests from districts for waivers from fully reopening middle schools by April 28.

Parents will retain the right to keep their children at home to learn remotely for the remainder of the school year, under the state order.

Districts around the state have been scrambling to comply with the state mandate, which was officially announced less than three weeks ago. While most districts have been offering in-person instruction on a part-time basis for much of this school year, many of the state’s largest districts, including Boston, were in the midst of reopening classrooms part time or are still operating remotely.

Advertisement

A return date for high schools has not been set yet. Reopening high schools full time is trickier because it is difficult to ensure social distancing in crowded hallways between class periods, and because students don’t stick with the same classmates throughout the day as elementary students do.

News of approval came as a relief to the Brockton school system.

“Delaying our transition to in-person learning until April 26 will give the Brockton Public Schools time to address our new transportation needs and to procure large tents so that we can host lunch periods outdoors,” said Jess Hodges, a school spokesperson. “We’re grateful for DESE’s quick response to our waiver request.”

Riley has full discretion to approve or reject the waivers on a case-by-case basis. Riley has said he intends to only grant waivers under limited circumstances, such as allowing districts currently offering just remote instruction the ability to transition back into classrooms part time. But he said all districts must commit to a timeline for a full return.

The commissioner is taking a tough stand on social distancing, informing districts he would not approve any waivers due to a lack of space if officials were providing more than 3 feet of physical distancing in classrooms. He also said he will not let schools remain closed in communities with high prevalence of COVID-19, noting that a growing body of research indicates that transmission of the virus in school settings has been low.

Advertisement

Almost half the waivers that were granted — 26 — were requests to delay full-time instruction in grade 5 in districts where that grade is in a middle school rather than an elementary school. Thirty were approved to return incrementally because they have been fully remote the entire year. These districts will return to hybrid mode by April 5, then return fully in person later in April or early May.

Some large districts, such as Fall River, Lawrence, and New Bedford, did not file requests to delay, opting instead to push ahead with the state timeline to resume full-time, in-person learning.

Boston officials announced on Monday they were seeking a delay in reopening elementary schools full time in an effort to ensure a smooth transition, targeting April 26 for full-time, in-person instruction in all elementary and middle schools and early learning centers. Boston is still in the process of surveying the parents of its more than 50,000 students, a critical first step to determine how to configure space in its classrooms and draft new bus routes.

So far, 60 percent of the Boston respondents indicated they would prefer a full return.

In Worcester, the state’s second largest school system, Superintendent Maureen Binienda sought Riley’s permission to delay full-time reopening until May 3, citing the need for “additional planning and coordination in many key areas: instruction, staffing, food service, building sanitation, school space and transportation.”

Advertisement

More than half of the district’s 24,000 students require transportation, and 13 schools in the city “cannot accommodate” three-foot spacing of students in classrooms, according to the city’s waiver request.

Worcester schools were in the midst of transitioning students from full-time remote learning to a hybrid plan when the state imposed the new full-time reopening schedule.

School leaders in Malden asked the state for an extra two weeks to implement each phase of reopening, time they said would help them address complex staffing and logistical issues while allowing more teachers to be vaccinated. The district expects a ruling on its waiver request by mid-week, following an on-site visit by state officials, School Committee member Adam Weldai said.

“At the very least, they’ve heard from us and know what we’re struggling with,” he said.

Chelsea’s school superintendent also sought to delay reopening elementary schools. The district submitted a waiver asking to bring back students in kindergarten through fourth grade on April 12, one week after the state deadline. (School leaders have requested fifth graders return on April 28, since they attend middle school in Chelsea.)

“It is a huge jump to go from full remote to all [in-person],” wrote Almi Abeyta, superintendent of Chelsea Public Schools.

After learning the state had granted Chelsea’s request to delay, Abeyta wrote, “We are thrilled and grateful!”

James Vaznis can be reached at james.vaznis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globevaznis. Bianca Vázquez Toness can be reached at bianca.toness@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @biancavtoness. Jenna Russell can be reached at jenna.russell@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @jrussglobe.