Newton resident encounters burglar in her home in 11th house break reported since March 12

The woman told police that the man put on a black ski mask when he noticed her standing in the doorway and then he said something she couldn’t understand. He then fled downstairs and out the back of her home toward the Charles River Country Club, according to police.

Police said it happened shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday when a resident of Countryside Road was awakened by the sounds of faint tapping noises coming from outside of her bedroom. When she went to investigate the source of the noise, she noticed there was a man in her home, police said.

Another house in Newton was burglarized while someone was home, according to police.

Advertisement

Police said the resident described the suspect as being a large white man who was approximately 40 years old, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, with grayish-red eyebrows and wearing a black ski mask, a dark jacket with orange shoulders and orange on the back, tan pants, gray boots, and black leather gloves with wool/cotton fabric on the cuffs.

Newton Police Lieutenant Bruce M. Apotheker said this was the 11th house break reported in Newton since March 12.

And this wasn’t the first time a Newton resident has encountered an intruder in their home. On the night of March 15, residents of a home on Beethoven Avenue told police they were awakened by sounds upstairs in their home and they saw a person in a bedroom with a flashlight. The suspect fled downstairs and out the front door, according to police.

That same night, at approximately 10:40 p.m., a resident of Harrison Street said she was in the basement of her home when she heard footsteps upstairs. When she went to the neighbor’s house to call police, she could see two people in her living room and described them as being approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall. Police said boxes were scattered around her bedroom, dresser drawers were open, and a pair of diamond earrings and an iPhone were missing.

Advertisement

Anyone with information about the recent house breaks is asked to contact the Newton Police Department at 617-796-2100 or use their tips line at 617-796-2121.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.