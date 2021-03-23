Robert Wargo chosen to lead Weymouth public schools

Thirty-one people applied for the job, and a 17-member screening committee winnowed the list to four finalists: Wargo; Margaret Adams, assistant superintendent for the Melrose public schools; Earl Metzler, executive consultant to the Hampstead school district in Plaistow, N.H.; and Thomas Raab, assistant superintendent for the Hanover public schools.

Wargo is currently Weymouth’s assistant superintendent of instructional services and support.

The Weymouth School Committee unanimously chose Robert Wargo as the district’s new superintendent for the 2021-2022 school year.

The School Committee picked Wargo at a special meeting on March 20.

“Hiring a superintendent is one of the most critical roles of the School Committee,” Chair Lisa Belmarsh said in a statement posted on the town webpage. “It is a testament to his proven leadership in our district that this was a unanimous decision.”

Former superintendent Jennifer Curtis-Whipple resigned in February, and the district has been led since by Kathleen Smith, the retired head of the Brockton public schools.

Before coming to Weymouth in January 2020, Wargo was principal at Scituate High School and King Philip Regional High School in Wrentham. Previously, he was dean of students and director of athletics at Randolph High School, a guidance counselor at Falmouth High School, and director of athletics and a physical education and health teacher at both Winchester High School and the Bromfield School in Harvard.

According to his resume, he holds degrees from the University of Maryland and Northeastern University, and is a doctoral candidate in education leadership at the University of Massachusetts Lowell.

